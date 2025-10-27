Thumbs up on Shelter Island Library operating budget

A rendering of the expanded Shelter Island Public Library.(Courtesy illustration)

Shelter Islanders turned out in good numbers Saturday to support their library budget of $873,760, just $41,465 more than the spending plan for the current year. The vote was 201 to pass the budget to 128 who opposed it.

Most of the spending increase comes from building and grounds maintenance at $79,067, up from $35,082. It includes the rental of the trailer that serves as a temporary library space during the construction period and book storage for those unable to fit in the trailer.

The trailer was needed sooner than expected. Permits took longer to clear than anticipated, and the last straw was a sudden requirement for the library expansion project having to go through site plan review, something Library Director Terry Lucas had been told wouldn’t be necessary.

Ms. Lucas said she had crafted a tight operating budget, hoping voters would respect her recognition of how many had been affected by reassessment of property at total values. That’s something that had not happened in a few years; staffing was not what had existed for years in the assessor’s office when properties were reassessed annually.

Having seen the school and Shelter Island History Museum budgets go down last May, Ms. Lucas didn’t know if voters appreciated her efforts to curb spending or were still smarting from the increases.

Assessor Judith Lechmanski had explained the full assessment was fair to all taxpayers since some had been paying higher taxes and others lower taxes than they should have. Within the past week, Ms. Lechmanski told the Town Board she expected tax bills to be lower in 2026 than they were this year.

What Ms. Lucas knew Saturday was there were about three times as many people who showed up at the school than is usual for a library budget vote. As person after person streamed into the school to cast ballots, she found herself wondering if they came to support the budget or the library spending plan would be another anti-tax backlash resulting from the reassessment.

Until Ms. Lucas saw the numbers for her budget Saturday, she said she was tense.

She praised the work of Jacki Dunning, who organizes and oversees the budget votes of the school and library. Ms. Dunning’s professionalism and graciousness is a value to the community, Ms. Lucas said.

As for the expansion project, it is separate from the operating budget.

Construction on the $9.5 expansion project had been approved by voters in June 2023, approving bonding not to exceed $727,000, and construction is underway. It now is proceeding on time and within budget, thanks to favorable financing of the bond for the expansion.

That was arranged through the Dormitory Authority of New York State and will cost taxpayers less than originally expected, thanks to more favorable terms for the bond. Ms. Lucas said she anticipates payments will be $655,000, or $71,000 less a year than originally expected.