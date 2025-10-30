Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Oct. 30, 2025

(Reporter file))

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Shelter Island Police made two arrests for significant crimes on Oct. 25. See the story

Other arrests: On Oct. 4, Emmanuel Riera Mora, 19, of Brooklyn was arrested subsequent to an investigation into a prior motor vehicle accident, for endangering the welfare of a child. At approximately 3 a.m. on Aug. 23, the defendant, accompanied by a child passenger, was operating a motorcycle southbound on North Ferry Road, and while attempting to negotiate a right-hand turn, lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a collision with the pavement. The defendant and passenger sustained physical injuries as a result of the crash. According to Shelter Island Police, the defendant subsequently failed to seek, provide or facilitate timely medical attention for the child passenger despite visible signs of injury and distress. After being processed at police headquarters, the defendant was released on a desk appearance ticket directing his appearance at Shelter Island Justice Court on a later date.

On Oct. 21, Fausto Lopez, 58, of Greenport, was arrested on two counts of petit larceny subsequent to an investigation of a person removing personal items from a residence. He was processed at police headquarters and released on a desk appearance ticket requiring his appearance at Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

On Oct. 19, Edgar Escobar Perez of Flanders was ticketed on Manwaring Road at North Ferry Road for speeding, 45 mph in a 35-mph zone, and failure to keep right.

OHER REPORTS

A report of a loud explosion or possibly a cannon in the Tarkettle area was investigated on Oct. 17; no signs of emergency were found.

A Heights resident complained on the 18th about a neighbor blowing leaves against his fence. An officer spoke with the neighbor, who agreed to remove the leaves from the fence line. A complainant asked police on Oct. 18 to advise his son not to drive due to an ankle injury. An officer spoke to the son and assisted the complainant with the acquisition of the car keys.

On that date a complainant wished to document the attempted removal of items from a property.

An affidavit of larceny was signed by a complainant on Oct. 19. Police investigated a report of speeding motorcycles on Oct. 19, but none were found in the area. A complainant in Cartwright told police on Oct. 20 a person was harassing her and she wanted no further contact.

In a marine incident on Oct. 21, a constable used a police department pump to remove water from a boat in the Heights with a dead battery and disabled bilge pump.

A Silver Beach resident complained on Oct. 21 that multiple barges moored in front of her property might be in violation of Town Code; she was advised they had permits and the issue could be taken to the Waterways Management Advisory Committee. A report of locks being changed and No Trespassing signs placed in the Heights was received on Oct. 21.

On that date, an officer documented a 20-minute phone call with a complainant on several topics, including a concern about liability; he advised the caller that the matters were civil in nature and she should consult her insurance company.

In response to reports of a truck speeding on Bateman Road at 4 p.m. daily, police conducted radar enforcement with no results; the Highway Department was asked to place signs posting the speed limit. A detective met with high school students on Oct. 22 as part of a career externship. Shelter Island Police and Suffolk County Aviation assisted East Hampton police with a search for a missing adult female on Oct. 22 with no results. In response to a call on Oct. 23, police interviewed a male sitting by the side of the road in West Neck; he reported feeling weak, and was escorted to his residence.

Following a report of a car parked in Mashomack Preserve for several days by a complainant concerned the owner might be lost, police spoke with the grounds manager and determined all was well.

In other reports: police directed North Ferry traffic; assisted with the 5K race; responded to accidental 911 calls; performed court duty; conducted school crossings; dealt with noise complaints; helped with a vehicle lockout; provided traffic control for a funeral; and conducted well-being checks.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer responded to a call about a raccoon on Oct.17; the animal was deceased. On Oct. 16, the ACO responded to a report of a bird in distress. It was captured and released the next day. On the 18th, a bird was evicted from a Heights kitchen. An injured turkey, possibly hit by a vehicle, died before it could be euthanized. A deer stuck in a fence was freed Oct. 19. An officer dispatched an injured deer on Oct. 23.

ALARMS

An entry alarm in Dering Harbor was determined false on Oct. 18.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on Oct. 17 (2), 19, 20, and 23. Three patients were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital. One patient was transported to Stony Brook Hospital. One person refused medical assistance.