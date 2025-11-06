Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Nov. 6, 2025

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center.

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 to 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. to Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Horseshoe Crabs, 4 p.m. at Mashomack Visitors’ Center. Jenn Hartnagel will talk about efforts to protect these creatures. Presented by Shelter Island Library.

Art Gallery Show,4:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Ore + Earth Studios, 21 N. Ferry Rd. “Other Worlds,” Max Bennett, featuring Alexander Oerez, Van Limburg, other local artists.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Veterans Day Ceremony, 11 a.m. Community Center/ American Legion Mitchell Post 281.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Medicare with Confidence, 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. One-on-one information session on eligibility, plans, cost assistance etc. Shelter Island Library. Call 631-749-0042 for appts.

TOWN MEETINGS

Town Board Budget Hearing,Thursday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m. to Noon, 1 to 4 p.m., if needed

WQIAB,Thursday, Nov. 6, 6 to 7 p.m.

Town Board Meeting,Monday, Nov. 10, 6 – 9 p.m.

CPF Advisory Board,Monday, Nov. 10, 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Community Housing Board,Thursday, Nov. 13, 7 – 8:30 p.m.