Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Nov. 12, 2025

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENTS

On Oct. 31, a police vehicle parked at police headquarters on North Ferry Road during Halloween pre-parade activities was struck by a large tree branch felled by high winds, causing significant damage to the engine hood and passenger side fender. A police officer in the vehicle was uninjured.

On Nov. 2, Reeves Thompson of Shelter Island told police he was traveling southbound on South Ferry Road when a deer struck his vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage.

On Nov. 4, Matthew Strauss of Shelter Island told police he was traveling southbound on South Ferry Road when a deer struck his vehicle, which was not damaged.

OTHER REPORTS

Several trees and wires were downed in high winds on Oct. 31, Nov. 1, 2 and 4. Police notified PSEG for repairs and put safety measures in place. Sexual abuse-trauma informed training was completed by a detective sergeant on Oct. 31.

A financial crime was reported on Oct. 31. An unknown person reported in a South Ferry Hills residence on Nov. 1 was determined to be a cleaner.

On Nov. 1, a complainant reported two hunters knocking on his door asking to track an injured deer on his property; he asked police to notify the hunters that they no longer had permission to enter his property.

A kayak was reported washed ashore in Silver Beach on Nov. 1. A Menantic complainant told police on Nov. 1 that another person had left plant and grass clippings on her property. A property line dispute was reported to police on Nov. 2.

Police conducted distracted driving enforcement on Nov. 2 in West Neck; radar enforcement on Bateman Road on Nov. 4.

A possible financial scam was reported on Nov. 3, another on Nov. 4. Responding to a caretaker’s report of activity on a ring camera in Hay Beach, police investigated and searched the premises, finding no signs of criminal activity.

Police submitted the agency’s monthly eJusticeNY validation report on Nov. 4. Criminal history inquiries and DMV photo requests were audited.

Following reports that a vehicle had been parked on a Heights sidewalk, police advised the complainant on Nov. 4 that extra patrols would be conducted and tickets issued for violations.

An officer responded to a call about a boat hung up on a West Neck dock on Nov. 5, cut the stern line to allow correction and notified the owner.

Police conducted Lunch with a Police Officer with the kindergarten class on Nov. 5.

After officers on patrol noticed a car parked off the roadway near a closed Town trail on Nov. 6, they canvassed the area but found no subjects. They attempted to contact the owner of the residence in the area but got no response. Additional patrols will be conducted for any alarming activity.

A complainant told police on Nov. 6 that he was involved in an investment scam.

In other reports: police provided traffic control and maintained a visible police presence for the Halloween parade and Trick-or-Treating activities along Smith Street; conducted school crossing duty; provided well-being checks; conducted court duty; provided a lift assist; and performed traffic control for the North Ferry line.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer (ACO) dealt with a dog at large on Oct. 30. An animal reported in a Ram Island house on Oct. 31 could not be found when the ACO arrived.

A dog was struck by a car after running onto North Midway Road on Nov. 1. On Nov. 2, the ACO picked up a sick nuthatch in the Heights to care for it. The ACO retrieved a hawk reported stuck in a Heights tree that was deceased upon arrival. A fox reported in distress in Menantic on Nov. 4 could not be located. A rabbit reported in distress in the Center on Nov. 5 could not be located.

ALARMS

A motion detector was activated in a Silver Beach residence on Oct. 31 but no sign of criminal activity was found. A smoke alarm in Menantic was activated on Nov. 1 while the owner was changing batteries. Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) was on the scene and Chief Beckwith stated there was no emergency. A CO alarm was activated in South Ferry Hills on Nov. 2; Chief Beckwith and SIFD on the scene were unable to find the cause but confirmed no emergency. A smoke alarm was activated in Ram Island on Nov. 2; the owner had forgotten to open the flue when he started his wood stove. SIFD on the scene confirmed. A false alarm was reported by Chief Pelletier in Menantic on Nov. 3. A residential alarm activation in Shorewood on Nov. 5 was accidental.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Town Emergency Medical Services responded to three aided cases on Nov. 4. One person was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital; one patient was transported to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. One person refused medical treatment.