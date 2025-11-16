Eastern Long Island Hospital Foundation collecting clothing for behavioral health patients

Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport. (Reporter file photo)

The Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital Foundation has started a new initiative: a clothing drive to benefit behavioral health patients.

Each year, the hospital’s foundation has a worthwhile program to benefit the community. In the past, they’ve conducted Narcan trainings and a food rescue program in collaboration with North Fork Food Rescue.

“They’re admitted to the unit and arrive unexpectedly and often without basic necessities like clean clothes, shoes or outerwear,” said Linda Sweeney, vice president, foundation/external affairs at SBELIH. “I just thought this initiative would be a broader commitment to health equity, ensuring access, compassion and dignity for all.”

The clothing drive began on Nov. 1 and will be ongoing. They’re accepting new or gently used and laundered shirts, pants, outerwear, shoes and seasonal items. Undergarments and socks can also be donated, but must be new and in the original packaging. Donations can be dropped off at the foundation office, at 222 Manor Pl. in Greenport, Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m.

Janet Jackowski, vice president of behavioral health and social services at the hospital, said a lot of the patients in each of their units throughout the voluntary inpatient addiction services have found themselves in situations during their lives where they have lost everything. The majority of the patients are unhoused, and their needs are great.

“The main things that each of them needs are warm clothes, clean clothes, comfortable clothes,” Ms. Jackowski said. “Clothes to even go on a job interview when they complete treatment, and it’s really challenging to be able to find that.”

The clothes are brought to the hospital’s thrift store, the Opportunity Shop, at 321 Main St.

When the patients come into the hospital, an assessment is done to see what each person needs. With the donations coming into the shop, the hospital’s creative arts therapists go down and do some “shopping” for them.

Ms. Jackowksi said this aspect of the hospital can sometimes be forgotten. She said much of the care that’s done there is “really taking care of people that are really struggling in their lives, and helping them with their basic needs, and helping to alleviate their suffering.”

“It also adds to a safe discharge, and that’s what we’re always looking to do with all of our patients,” Ms. Sweeney said. “Then they can reintegrate back into the community with this clothing. I want it to be a department store, I don’t want it to be a little shop.”

If anyone has any questions about donations, you can contact Ms. Sweeney at 631-477-5164.