Shelter Island Town Board adopts $17.7 million budget

The Town Board voted 4-0 Tuesday to approve a $17.685 million budget for 2026, which represents a 2% increase in spending that won’t pierce the State-imposed tax cap.

Councilman Albert Dickson was not present because of previous plans and the date for the vote had been moved from Nov. 10 to this week because the Town Board lacked a quorum earlier in the month.

Although Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams had submitted her initial budget proposal to the Town Board members earlier than required, it was slow going for several weeks. This year’s approach was different. In constructing her budget draft, the supervisor had spoken with department and committee heads and made cuts to arrive at her initial 2.2% budget proposal. Typically, once a supervisor had submitted a proposal, other members reviewed it and requested their own meetings with those who had particularly large requests, such as the highway superintendent and police chief.

Others, even with smaller budget requests, requested meetings with specific requests for money. When this Town Board had meetings, they listened and questioned, but there were not a lot of cuts that emerged during that process. There were costs that didn’t come in until late in the game, resulting in increases that further added to the spending plan. Those came from retirement, health insurance and Medicare stipend reimbursements. Those costs sent the budget up by $168,000. There were also changes in salaries and restoration of some cuts that amounted to $30,000.

Revenue adjustments brought $43,000 into the budget draft offsetting some of the spending increases.

When they found themselves with a budget that had increased spending from the initial draft, Councilman Benjamin Dyett said he couldn’t support a higher budget.

Previous Town Boards at an earlier stage started a line-by line-review, making cuts wherever they thought they could. Instead, time was spent trying to convince Ms. Brach-Williams not to use fund balance money to bring down the spending plan. That money comes from the current year’s budget that wasn’t spent or encumbered for costs that would come in before the end of the year.

The fund balance gets replenished each year from money not spent in the current year. There are also some pockets of money that had been earmarked for various purposes and one of those — money from the Town’s sale of a cell tower — had in previous years been earmarked for a certain amount to be allocated year by year so taxpayers would be relieved from seeing their budgets spike as unanticipated costs would need to be funded. Some of the money from such funds was also used to offset spending this year.

Late in the budget process this year, Mr. Dyett called for another round of interviews at a time when the Town Board needed to set a time for a public hearing on the budget. His persistence didn’t result in more interviews, but it did force outreach to a number of departments with requests for further cuts that eliminated $65,000 from the draft.

Finally, Ms. Brach-Williams was able to add $49,000 from the fund balance, and with the other changes, the budget was at 2%, avoiding having to pierce the tax cap.

A list of various cuts is posted to the Town website along with the final budget the Town Board adopted Tuesday.