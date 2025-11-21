Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Nov. 21, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Tween Trivia, 3 p.m. (10+) Library.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 22

The Legend of Captain Kidd, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. (ages 8 – 10) Shelter Island History Museum. Frank Emmett will lead a workshop exploring whether the notorious Kidd was a pirate, or not. Visit shelterislandhistorical.org to register or call 631-749-0025.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 – 11 a.m. (0-4)

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 20

High Blood Pressure, 12 p.m. Zoom presentation by Dr. John P. Reilly, Chief of Cardiology at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, on managing hypertension. Register at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Thanksgiving Community Buffet, 1 p.m. Note it will be at Heights Firehouse. For more info call Senior Center at 631-749-1050. Rides can be arranged in advance.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Havens Holiday Market, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Shelter Island History Museum. Class of 2028 bake sale, vendors and artists. Live music, hot cocoa bar and great gift shopping. Also the opening of the Ingrid McBrian art exhibit: Shelter Island in Thread and Paint.

Turkey Plunge, 11 a.m. Crescent Beach. $25 in advance, $30 same day registration. Fundraiser for Shelter Island Library. Register in person or at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Green Options Committee, Thursday, Nov. 20, 9 – 10 a.m.

Health & Wellness Committee, Friday, Nov. 21, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Fire District Committee, Monday, Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m.

Waterways Management Advisory Council, Monday, Nov. 24, 5 – 7 p.m.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 1 – 4 p.m.

CAC, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 7 – 9 p.m.