Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Nov. 26, 2025

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom.

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting w. Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

COMMUNITY PROGRAMS

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Sylvester Manor Farm Stand Pop-up, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stop by for eggs, pork, decorative gourds, frozen pies, potatoes, garlic and more.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Thanksgiving Community Buffet, 1 p.m. Heights Firehouse. Open to all. Turkey, sides, pie. Contact Senior Center at 631-749-1059 for more info and to arrange a ride in advance if needed.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 28

Sag Harbor Walk, Annual Walk it Off Walk. 10 a.m.-Noon. Join Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt at the end of Round Pond Lane in Sag Harbor for a moderately fast-paced, 2-hour hike to shed that Thanksgiving stuffing. Amazing views. Leader: Dai Dayton, 631-745-0689.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Havens Holiday Market, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Shelter Island History Museum. Class of 2028 bake sale, vendors and artists. Live music, hot cocoa bar and great gift shopping. Also the opening of the Ingrid McBrian art exhibit, Shelter Island in Thread and Paint. And bring a toy to put in the bucket for the CAST Toy Drive.

Turkey Plunge, 11 a.m. Crescent Beach. To benefit the library. $25 in advance, $30 registration fee on the day. Sign up in person at the library or online at silibrary.org

Clothing Swap, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. 25 Smith St.

Repair Cafe, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Bring items for volunteers to repair and restore. Shelter Island Library.

Quogue Live Animal Show, 1 p.m. Mashomack. See live birds of prey up close and personal. Space limited, first come first served.

Rams Head Inn Winterfest, Tree lighting and a full day of activities. Hot drinks, holiday music, cookie decorating and more.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Basically Baroque, 3 p.m. Presbyterian Church. Jean Hendrickson and Bill Packard, flutes; Jeannie Woelker, cello; and Linda Betjeman, harpsichord, will perform pieces by JS Bach, Telemann, Pepusch, Corelli and Tartini. Free, donations accepted. Reception will follow.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 2

Community Tree Lighting, 5:30 p.m. at Police HQ with caroling, reception follows at Community Center. Hot chocolate, cookies and photos with Santa.

Chamber Members Decorate Your Door Contest, deadline for entries at shelterislandchamber.org

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 3

Reporter Community Forum, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Free. Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Shelter Island Vulnerabilities. Charity Robey moderates a discussion with Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams, Police Chief/Emergency Coordinator James Read, Kate Kilbansky of Resilient Energy Island Institute and former Town Engineer/North Ferry Captain John Cronin. Audience Q&A follows.

TOWN MEETINGS

Town Board Meeting,

Monday, Dec. 1, 6 – 9 p.m.

Capital Planning

& Grants Committee,

Tuesday, Dec. 2, 10 – 11 a.m.

Town Board Work Session,

Tuesday, Dec. 2, 1 – 4 p.m.

Deer & Tick Committee,

Wednesday, Dec. 3, 10 – 11 p.m

ZBA Work Session,

Wednesday, Dec. 3, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Boardof Ethics,

Thursday, Dec. 4, 3 – 4 p.m.

WQIAB,

Thursday, Dec. 4, 6 – 7 p.m