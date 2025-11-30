Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: Nov. 30, 2025
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Sept. 12, 2025.
SHELTER ISLAND (11964)
• Anthony H. Palumbo (Referee) & George Pfriender (Defendant) to Hamptons Flips NY LLC, 23 Osprey Road (700-23-2-78) (R) $1,500,000
• Estate of Norma Edwards to Gabrielle Mahlum, 1 Smith Street (700-15-3-109) (R) $700,000
SHELTER ISLAND Heights (11965)
• Pedro Rodriguez & Nayoung Baik to Joseph Denham, 40 Dinah Rock Road (700-1-1-28) (R) $1,999,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Eric & Jennifer Klodnicki to Mordechai Nemes, 1760 Crown Land Lane (1000-102-7-8) (R) $1,515,000
• Kenneth & Brenda Corrigan to David Curatolo & Elizabeth Filardi, 21655 Main Road (1000-108-3-10) (R) $1,115,000
• Estate of Caroline Buhler to Lukasz Poduszczak, 50 Eastwood Drive (1000-110-3-16) (R) $865,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• Michael & Linda Tropeano to Laura Mauriello & Tomer Blechman, 1740 Inlet Pond Road (1000-33-3-19.007) (R) $3,000,000
• 6DE Osborne Trust to Isaac & Stephanie Israel, 538 Main Street (1001-4-3-25) (R) $1,200,000
• Andrew Pace to Sasha Kawakami, 75 Gull Pond Lane (1000-35-4-1) (R) $1,045,000
JAMESPORT (11947)
• 152 Vista Court LLC to Andrew Waski & Alexandra Laird, 152 Vista Court (600-94-1-3.015) (R) $677,740
LAUREL (11948)
• Robert Finn to Roxanne DeFrancesco & Bennett Silber, 8908 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-126-5-19) (R) $1,598,908
• Christopher & Tracy Donohue to 14065 Main Road LLC, 5075 Main Road (1000-125-1-13) (R) $402,000
• Estate of Alma Zaccaria to Thomas & Kathleen Hall, 205 3rd Street (1000-126-7-13) (V) $220,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Further North Farm LLC to Riverhead Construction Financing LLC, 18625 Main Road (1000-108-4-1.004) (R) $2,465,000
• Alan Croce Trust & Patricia Acampora Trust to Pandeli & Evdokia Gjini, 500 Wavecrest Lane (1000-100-3-5) (R) $1,080,000
ORIENT (11957)
• Troy & Joan Gustavson Trust to Aller Weinstein Living Trust, 595 King Street (1000-26-1-30) (R) $1,701,320
PECONIC (11958)
• Gilda Martinez to Christopher & Toni Paulicelli, 1545 Indian Neck Lane (1000-86-5-8.002) (R) $1,155,000
• Estate of Vincent Jolliver to George Berry, 1250 Peconic Lane (1000-75-1-12) (R) $525,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Marratime Capital V LLC to Renita Sharma & Richard Vagas, 2375 Laurel Avenue (1000-55-6-36.001) (R) $2,495,000
• Karen Hokanson to Maryann & Kenneth Birmingham, 1745 Nokomis Road (1000-78-3-35) (R) $678,000
• Christopher Gillanders to Walter Gless, 800 Koke Drive (1000-87-5-7) (R) $45,500
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)