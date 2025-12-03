Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Dec. 3, 2025

(Reporter file))

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

On Dec. 1 at 9:36 p.m., Mayelin Pacheco-Silverio, 30, of Shelter Island was stopped while traveling northbound on South Ferry Road subsequent to a complaint of an individual consuming alcohol while operating a motor vehicle. Following a DWI investigation, the defendant was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, with a previous conviction in the past 10 years (a felony); aggravated DWI per se, with one prior; failure to keep right; and possessing alcohol/cannabis in the vehicle.

The defendant was taken into custody, held overnight and arraigned before Shelter Island Justice Court, where she was released on $1,000 cash bail and ordered to report to Suffolk County Probation Department for application of an ankle bracelet to monitor alcohol level and location. In accordance with Suffolk County DWI vehicle law, the vehicle was seized due to a prior DWI conviction.

Following an investigation of an active bench warrant, Cesar Augusto Vicente Hernandez, 35, of Shelter Island was arrested at 4:51 p.m. on Nov. 25 for obstructing government administration in the 2nd degree and false impersonation. He was released on a desk appearance ticket requiring him to appear in Justice Court at a later date.

On Nov. 21, at 9:19 p.m., Cesar Garcia, 35, of Shelter Island was operating an e-bike that struck a curb, resulting in a crash. Subsequent to an investigation, he was arrested and charged with operating an e-bike while intoxicated. Having sustained injuries to his face and hands, he was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital by Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services. He was later issued a desk appearance ticket directing him to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court on a later date.

SUMMONS

Tyler Lind of Stony Brook was ticketed on Nov. 21 for speeding 43 mph in a 25 mph zone on New York Avenue.

ACCIDENTS

On Nov. 21, Sally Bevilacqua of Saunderstown, R.I., reported that while traveling northbound on Locust Avenue, she became distracted while looking at the nearby creek and accidentally crossed over into the southbound lane. The driver of a second vehicle, Maria Rodriguez Coria of Shelter Island, stated that she sounded her horn but was unable to prevent the first vehicle from colliding with hers. Damage to both vehicles exceeded $1,000.

On Nov. 24, Elizabeth C. Reilly of Oakland, Calif. reported while driving southbound on Grand Avenue, she passed too closely to a parked car owned by Matthew R. McCarthy of Shelter Island, damaging that car’s driver’s side mirror and her vehicle’s front passenger door. Damage exceeded $1,000.

On Nov. 25, Halis Oztoklu of Cedar Grove, N.J. was departing from the center lane of the South Ferry when his vehicle sideswiped the left mirror of a vehicle operated by Todd Gulluscio of Shelter Island. Damage exceeded $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

On Nov. 21, police received a complaint about a speed warning sign in Silver Beach flashing brightly, causing potential hazards during dawn and dusk hours when deer are likely moving on Brander Parkway. An officer advised the subject that the sign is owned by the Silver Beach Property Owners Association and neither the police nor Shelter Island Highway Department currently have access to the controls.

Radar enforcement was conducted in the Heights on Nov. 21; in the Center on Nov. 22; several warnings were issued. Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Center on the 26th.

Police received a complaint Nov. 23 about a truck parked in a driveway without permission. An officer advised the truck owner he was not permitted to park there. Responding to a complaint about an issue with a contractor in Menantic on Nov. 23, an officer advised the complainant to pursue a civil complaint in court. On Nov. 27, an officer advised a Silver Beach complainant that a landscaper using a leaf blower was committing no violation. A report of cars drag racing in West Neck was investigated on the 27th with no results. Responding to a complaint of a southbound driver failing to maintain lane on North Ferry Road on Nov. 27, an officer noted the vehicle had boarded the South Ferry and notified Southampton PD.

In other reports: officers performed school crossing duty; reported a buzzing utility box to Optimum; conducted a property audit; performed well-being checks; dispatched injured deer; and responded to accidental 911 calls.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

On Nov. 22, the Animal Control Officer (ACO) retrieved a bat from Menantic with possible white-nose syndrome and transported it to Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. An injured rabbit in West Neck was collected by the ACO for euthanasia. The ACO assisted with several searches for dogs at large.

Investigating a complaint on Nov. 26 that a dog owner was violating a court order by walking a dog without a muzzle, police determined that the dog had a muzzle with a clear basket.

ALARMS

On Nov. 22, a fire alarm was activated in Hay Beach. Shelter Island Fire Department Chief Chavez on the scene reported the alarm was activated due to a spider web on the alarm. SIFD responded to two other alarms on that date, confirmed by Chief Pelletier to be not emergencies. Police responded to a small oven fire that day in the Center, which had been extinguished when they arrived.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to aided cases on Nov. 23, 24, 25 (2), 26 (3), and 27. Two patients were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital for treatment. One person was transported to Southampton Hospital for treatment. Four persons refused medical treatment.