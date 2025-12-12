Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Dec. 12, 2025

(Reporter file photo)

In her Dec. 4 letter, Kathleen DeRose, with no basis in fact, cites the Library as an example of runaway costs and mounting liabilities. Her gratuitous accusations are misleading and incorrect. I am writing to clarify the facts.

• The average household pays about $300 per year to support the operations of the Library, which represents roughly 3% of one’s property taxes.

• Despite its low operating budget, the Library has steadily increased its service offerings; participation has doubled over the past 10 years.

• A resident gets a lot for their $300. Although physical and digital books (e.g. Live-brary & Hoopla) are a mainstay, there are programs for all ages, as well as notary services, copying, fax, internet access and the Library of Things. Services aside, the Library is a free, safe and welcoming space for anyone and everyone on this island.

• In 2023 the community overwhelmingly supported a referendum to support the renovation and expansion. Low-cost financing was obtained through the State to finance the $9.5 million construction cost.

• The debt financing, like any mortgage, carries a fixed debt service which was approved by the community and will not increase over time. Debt service will cost the average resident about $250 a year.

The bottom line is that the Library’s operating and capital budget represents somewhere between 5%-6% of the Town’s annual property tax. Given the continued increase in usage, the cost of the Library is de minimis, compared to the services it provides and the community-building it supports. The Library clearly is not the cause of or solution to the Island’s financial concerns.

It’s hard to argue with Ms. DeRose that “we need to get serious about fiscal discipline and much, much tougher about protecting our local economy and environment,” but using the Library as a target is nothing short of irresponsible.

HENRY FAYNE, President, Shelter Island Public Library Board of Trustees

We want to share our deepest, most heartfelt gratitude for our family, friends, and our beloved Shelter Island community. The love and support you have shown our little Cooper have lifted us in ways we cannot fully put into words. We have been overwhelmed — truly overwhelmed — by your kindness, your generosity, and the way you have wrapped our family in care during this journey.

Because of your incredible support, Cooper is able to receive therapies that would never have been within reach for us. Your donations have once again brought us to Boston, where he is beginning another three-week neuro/physical intensive therapy program at the world-renowned NAPA Center.

Watching him work so hard, fight so bravely, and grow a little more each day is nothing short of inspiring. He is our warrior, and we will stop at nothing to nurture every part of his cognitive and physical development.

But we don’t walk this path alone. We are stronger — so much stronger — because of you. The challenges can feel heavy at times, but they are always overcome by the joy, the light, and the pure beauty that Cooper brings into our lives.

We are endlessly grateful to call Shelter Island our home. To be held in the arms of such a loving community is a blessing we will never take for granted. Thank you for loving our little boy, for believing in him, and for lifting us up with your hearts. You can follow Cooper at supportnow.org/cooper-spotteck.

AMIRA & TOM SPOTTECK, Shelter Island

The Reporter congratulated the Town Board for staying within the 2% state requirement but missed the real story. Unfortunately, the Town Board only stayed under the 2% cap by increasing its use of one-shots and reserves for a total of $818,605 and by ignoring the use of Community Housing Funds in FY25. The use of one-shots and reserves is not sustainable.

The Town Board must get the SI budget under control before we run out of unrestricted reserves. The unrestricted reserves were:

• In FY23 audited $2.9 million,

• In FY24 audited $2.4 million,

• In FY25 I estimate $1.9 million,

• In FY26, I estimate $1.4 million.

If accessing the reserves at this rate continues, the Town Board will run out of unrestricted reserves by FY2029. The Town supervisor claims she will run surpluses because she overbudgets expenditures and underbudgets revenues and thus runs a surplus to pay back the reserves. But FY24 audit demonstrated that is not true. She did not pay back the reserves; she used up over $500,000 in unrestricted reserves in FY24.

The Town budget consists of 71% salaries and benefits. The Town Board has control over salaries. It has no control over pensions and Other Post Employment Benefits (OPEB) that have already been agreed to. The Town Board does have some control over future pensions and future OPEB. And at this point, all these benefits make up at least 29.6% of our budget and that percentage is rising. How do we deal with rising costs and insufficient revenues? The Town Board can do two things: cut costs and find new revenue. This is the problem the Town Board must confront now, not in three years.

LYNNE WEIKART, Shelter Island