Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Dec. 18, 2025

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting w. Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 19

A Visit from Mrs. Claus, 2:30 p.m. Community Center. A program for all ages; families are invited to enjoy snacks, a craft, and holiday story time and songs presented by the library.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 23

Story Time, (for children ages 0-4) 10 a.m. Cozy story time with Miss Mary reading new, favorite and fantastic books at the library.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 18

Senior Scams info session, 2 p.m. Zoom, presentation by Tom McCann on how to avoid becoming a victim. Sign up at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 20

Shakespeare in Community, 12:30 p.m. A Comedy of Errors. Zoom. Sign up at silibrary.org

Fancy Dress Christmas Party, Legion Bar, 7 to 11 p.m. to support the 2026 Shelter Island Fireworks, $20 in advance, $30 at the door. Light fare, dessert bites, cash bar.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 27

Repair Cafe, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring items to the library for volunteers to repair. Contact Kyle at 631-681-6846 for more info.

Holiday Clothing Swap, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 25 Smith St. Drop off clothes in School lobby or at the swap same day. Volunteers welcome.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 28

Holiday Clothing Swap, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 25 Smith St. Last swap until spring.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 29

Mystery Book Club, 5 p.m. The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year. Zoom. Sign up at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Green Options Committee, Thursday, Dec. 18, 9 – 10 a.m.

Town Board Meeting, Monday, Dec. 22, 6 – 9 p.m.