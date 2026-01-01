(Credit: Peter Waldner)

When two friends braved freezing waters at Shell Beach two weeks ago to try to save Archie, a year-and-a-half-year-old Labradoodle who had fallen through the ice, among the first who raced to the site to join the rescue was the Police Department’s Animal Control Officer Jenny Zahler.

Police Officer Taylor Rando and Ms. Zahler operated from land at Shell Beach, while Police Officer Glenn Kehl and Marine Patrol Officer Beau Payne responded by police boat. Working together, along with personnel from the Police, Fire, Highway and EMS departments, they were able to rescue and save the lives of both people and the dog.

But so many nights and days when an animal has been in trouble, it is Ms. Zahler who has been alone in responding, saving animals that might have perished had it not been for her abilities. Islanders credit her with tender responses to both domestic and wild animals, always with a caring, gentle touch. And for those Islanders confronted with bats in their houses in the middle of the night, for example, or raccoons in garages, or reporting a sick or injured animal, all remarked on her calming, professional presence. Her personality is a glowing tribute to one who cares for everyone she encounters.

For all she has done and continues to do, Jenny Zahler is the Reporter’s Person of the Year for 2025.

During Town budget workshops, Police Chief Jim Read said when Ms. Zahler wasn’t responding to a call involving her role with animals, she contributed to supporting others in the Department, whether by simply handling some filing or whatever was needed at the moment.

“Her recognition is well deserved,” Chief Read said. “Jenny brings an exceptional level of care and commitment to her work. She routinely responds to emergencies and after-hours calls, offering calm reassurance to residents while looking out for the welfare of both domestic and wild animals. Over the years, that work has involved an extraordinary range of animals — on land and in the surrounding waters — which reflects the unique nature of life on Shelter Island. Residents know her well, and her passion for the work she does and the animals she helps is palpable.”

Ms. Zahler works closely with the Police Department as well as other agencies and “approaches each situation with patience, compassion and a steady presence that people trust,” the chief added, joining others who said Ms. Zahler will always go the extra mile for animals and community residents, making her an invaluable part of Shelter Island.

Linda Bonaccorso said when she first met Ms. Zahler, she noticed her beautiful smile and in getting to know her she realized Ms. Zahler’s beauty was more than her smile.

“Jenny is beautiful on the inside as well,” Ms. Bonaccorso said. She described Ms. Zahler as “authentic” and said that becomes obvious in conversations with her. “Her love for God’s creatures great and small is touching,” Ms. Bonaccorso said. “Jenny is also the first one to help someone in need.”

“I could not be more pleased that she will be the Reporter’s Person of the Year,” Islander Ed Hydeman said. He called Ms. Zahler “a dear friend” whose love of animals is “amazing.” His favorite story about one of her rescues involved the most recent flight of Pablo the Peacock from the Westmoreland home of his owners, Christian and Nina Langendal. Along with many other Islanders, the Hydemans had followed the pursuit of Pablo in the Reporter over several weeks. When Ms. Zahler finally caught Pablo, she sent a photo to Mr. Hydeman with the peacock in her arms just moments after she captured him.

Another time, he saw her in Greenport where she showed him a box filled with baby birds she had in her truck to ensure they would be fed on time.

He and his wife Sandra live on West Neck Road where many animals share their property. “Jenny is a fount of information about every one of our ‘guests,’” Mr. Hydeman said.

He frequently finds her parked at the north end of Crescent Beach where they share stories about animals.

Resident Ruth Vollmer said her first encounter with Ms. Zahler came at a beach where the Animal Control Officer was enforcing the “No Dogs” regulation during the summer season. “I was impressed by her professional demeanor calming tempers and showing genuine interest in the safety of humans and dogs alike,” Ms. Vollmer said. “She makes me feel comfortable to call with any question about creatures small and big.” She had called on Ms. Zahler to help find a new home for her son’s guinea pig, as well as help with the family’s aging dog and injured birds and deer.

“Her genuine interest and excitement in the animal kingdom of Shelter Island promotes kindness among all,” Ms. Vollmer said. “Seeing Jenny in her truck makes me smile.”

Similarly, resident Carol S. Tiernan said she knows she can call Ms. Zahler whenever there is an animal in distress, whether it’s a baby bird fallen from its nest, a possum run over leaving live babies needing care, a lost dog or cat, a gull with a fishing hook embedded in its wing, an injured turtle or a crippled deer.

“Jenny comes to the rescue with her innate intelligence, skills, patience and her love of our fellow creatures. Shelter Island is so lucky to have someone like Jenny as our Animal Control Officer,” Ms. Tiernan said.

“The value that Jenny routinely and indefatigably delivers to the Shelter Island community is nothing short of staggering,” said resident Joseph Kelly.

Noting her response to needs day and night, Mr. Kelly said he thinks words like vacation and day-off aren’t in her vocabulary. “Jenny’s uncompromising, ever-kind devotion to all creatures, especially those in peril, whether animal or human, is the stuff of legend,” Mr. Kelly said. Not only does she know what to do in most situations, he added, but she has knowledge of resources when help is needed.

Two-and-a-half years ago when Mr. Kelly and his wife Susan were plagued by “a strong-willed woodchuck” who was destroying their vegetable patch, he hit on the idea of getting garden cats, but had concerns about controversy over outside feral cats killing birds. He reached out to Ms. Zahler for advice and she quelled his concerns, assuring him his plan was “perfectly acceptable” and might even help address a woodchuck issue.

When Ms. Zahler called with news she had found two cats upstate in need of a home, the couple agreed to give their plan a try. Salt and Pepper started out their days in a cage, eventually being freed to roam the property. While Pepper disappeared, Salt has become the family pet inside and outside and even joined the family when they ventured to Paris and Ireland.

“Against all odds and contrary to all desires and expectations, we have fallen in love with our cat. It’s hard to tell with a cat, but we think she loves us, too,” Mr. Kelly said.

“Salty has brought tremendous joy and love into our lives and we owe it all to Jenny.”

He said he’s certain he and Susan aren’t the only ones who owe a deep debt of gratitude to Ms. Zahler.

“Whether it be an animal in distress or a human family in distress on account of a circumstance involving an animal — wild, domesticated or somewhere in between — Jenny is ever at the ready, a calming influence, devoid of nonsense,” he said. “Our community simply could not ask for a better friend and steward.”

Lee Anne Bastible summed it up, noting Ms. Zahler “works tirelessly with domestic and wild animals and is always gracious with us humans.”