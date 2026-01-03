Weather Service: Bitterly cold for the weekend 

Daybreak at Shell Beach. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Cold, and snowy weather will continue for Shelter Island this weekend.

Today, Saturday, the National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for increasing clouds and a high temperature of just below freezing at 31 degrees. A west wind at 6 to 8 mph will make it feel more like 15 to 25 degrees.

Late tonight, snow will fall again on the Island between 1 and 4 a.m., according to the NWS, It will be bitterly cold, with a low temperature of 23 degrees. Snow accumulation will be about half an inch.

Tomorrow, Sunday, there’s a chance again sometime around 7 a.m. for a light snowfall with a high temperature of 33 degrees and a northwest wind at 3 to 7 mph.