Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Jan 29, 2026

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information.

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting w. Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

SATURDAY, JANUARY 31

Story Time, (for children ages 2-5) 10:30 a.m. Reading new books and old favorites at the library.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 3

BenAnna Band, (for children ages 0-4) 10 a.m. Fun musical performance for tots at the Community Center.

Valentine Card Take and Make, Ages 5+ Pick up at the library between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Pipe Cleaner Creation, 3 p.m. Ages 9+. At the library.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Tales and Tails, 4:30, Ages 6+, reading to a therapy dog at the library.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, JANUARY 30

Out of Print: Discussion, 4 p.m. Zoom. Podcaster Jake Williams will discuss his series on the efforts to save the Reporter, with Ambrose Clancy, Susan Carey Dempsey and Sara Vermyweren, moderated by Jo-Ann Robotti. Sign up at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

SATURDAY, JANUARY 31

Repair Cafe, 10 a.m. – noon. Volunteers will repair lamps and other items at the library. Contact Kyle at 631-681-6846 for more info.

Shakespeare in Community, 12:30 p.m. Zoom. “Love’s Labours Lost.” Sign up at silibrary.org

Classic British Mystery Book Club, 2 p.m. Zoom. Sign up at silibrary.org

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 2

Veterans Benefits Assistance, 5 p.m. In person. A representative from Disabled American Veterans will be at the library to clarify some misconceptions and offer suggestions. Register at the Library website. silibrary.org

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 6

Penning & Pitching a Murder Mystery Series, 5 p.m. Zoom. Authors share their lessons on creating a series. Sign up at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Town Board Meeting,

Monday, Feb. 2, 6 – 9 p.m.

Town Board Work Session,

Tuesday, Feb. 3, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Conservation Advisory Council,

Tuesday, Feb. 3, 7 – 8 p.m.

WQIAB,

Thursday, Feb. 5, 6 – 7 p.m.