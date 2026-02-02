Souper Bowl of Caring at Shelter Island School

(Courtesy image)

The Shelter Island School’s National Honor Society has kicked off the “Souper Bowl of Caring,” an annual drive against hunger in the community.

From now until Feb. 6, all classes will compete to collect as many donated canned goods and other items as possible in order to stock the Food Pantry at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Items brought to school will be tallied every day.

Students crowding the Shelter Island Food Pantry with donations in February 2025.(Courtesy photo)

The priority items requested are proteins: chicken, tuna, canned meats and beans. In addition, soups are requested (other than chicken noodle and tomato, which the pantry has plenty of).

Cereals such as oatmeal and granola and pancake mix are welcome. Finally, personal hygiene items and cleaning supplies are also needed.

All items that are unopened and unexpired, or donations of funds to buy them, will help the students meet their goals and provide a helping hand to members of the community.