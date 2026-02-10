Girls basketball team pushed through for a successful season

Maeve Springer free in the corner to launch one of her signature 3-point shots in the Feb. 6 home game against East Hampton. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

“Never doubt a small group of thoughtful committed citizens can change the world, it’s the only thing that ever has.”

This quote, attributed to anthropologist Margaret Meade, may not have a direct parallel to the Shelter Island girls’ basketball team, but it resonates strongly.

There was some concern in November that this year’s low turnout of athletes would cause the season to be canceled. However, a small group of six girls and their new coach committed to the challenge, and despite the inevitable trials of injuries and illness, brought the season to a successful close on Friday, Feb. 6.

The evening started with the “Senior Send-off” for Keili Osorio Lopez and Quinn Sobejana. Coach Shannon Bogaski praised both seniors for their “never back down” mentality, toughness and leadership.

Madison Sobejana, above, and Keili Osorio Lopez, below, were honored at the final Shelter Island girls basketball game of their careers on Feb. 6 during the Senior Send-off at home against East Hampton. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Athletic Director Todd Gulluscio noted that the game was appropriately being played on National Girls and Women in Sports Day. From there the Cheer Team was introduced, along with all members of the Islander and visiting East Hampton teams. The national anthem was sung in harmony by members of the select choir, scorekeeper Ell Schack readied the score book and the tip-off jump started the final contest.

The Bonackers have some height and rebounded well, restricting the Islander’s opportunity for second-chance shots. They got out to a 4-0 lead, but Sobejana’s crisp passing sparked the team and Maeve Springer started the hometown scoring as her signature 3-point shot energized the crowd.

Kylie Kuhr Leonard had two steals to slow down East Hampton and Natalie Mamisashvili grabbed one of her 10 rebounds of the game and put it back to add to the Islander total.

Coach Shannon Bogaski has been working with the team to increase their confidence in shooting, in tandem with communication. The second quarter the Islanders shooting began to fall for points, and they matched East Hampton’s scoring. Sobejana and Springer combined for 16 points, much of that on 3-point attempts. Sobejana’s enthusiasm and determination earned the team 5 points during this stretch. The team also showed good movement with Makayla Cronin’s great hustle to steal the ball and get the Islander offense another shot.

The 202-26 Shelter Island School girls basketball team. From left, Madison Sobejana, Makayla Cronin, Kylie Kuhr Leonard, Keili Osario Lopez, Natalie Mamisashvili, Maeve Springer and Coach Shannon Bogaski. (Courtesy photo)

After the half, the Islander scoring was slowed by the Bonacker defense. The Islanders responded in kind. Osorio Lopez was always in the mix in the middle, working hard to limit East Hampton’s movement in the paint.

The final score was 62-26, East Hampton, with the Islander total one of their best of the season.

Mamisashvili and Springer totaled 10 rebounds apiece with Kuhr Leonard grabbing six and Osorio Lopez adding four. Springer led the team with 17 points, Sobejana had five and Mamisashvili added four.

Coach Bogaski praised the team for their season-long effort: “Today they were fierce and confident.” Looking ahead to the future, she hopes that this effort will inspire other kids to play and build the program.

Most of the season was played with only five available athletes. Mamisashvili and Springer played every minute of every game and also brought their positive energy to practices. Playing with no subs is an entirely different game — there is no chance to rest or reset or even get a court-side view of how plays are developing.

Coach Bogaski appreciated how well each player learned to adapt to the high pressure of being “on” all the time. She said a team mantra was hockey player Wayne Gretzky’s famous quote “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” By growing more confident in their shooting and communication, the team built trust and had fun.

Did this season of Shelter Island girls’ basketball change the world? No. But did it help grow the character and determination of the young women who, by all accounts, hung in there and completed the season with a great attitude? Absolutely. And therein lie the seeds to tangible, lasting change.