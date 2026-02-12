Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Feb. 12, 2026
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.
Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*
*Classes at Community Center $10 each.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13
Teen Trivia Night 3 p.m. Ages 9+. Library. The team that solves the most questions will get gift cards to Maria’s Kitchen.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 14
Story Time, (for children ages 2-5) 10:30 a.m. Reading new books and old favorites at the library.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 18
Tails and Tales, 4:30 p.m, Ages 6+, Reading session with a therapy dog at the library. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 19
Greenport Skating Party, 1 to 3 p.m, Winter fun on wheels! A fun afternoon of skating at the Greenport American Legion at the library’s private party. Skate rental included. Permission slips and $6 for the ferry ride are required. Please see Jane at the library for more details.
ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 12
Valentine’s Senior Lunch, 12 noon. 60+ Community Center. Pasta, salad and dessert, plus entertainment. Call Bethany at 631-749-0309 or Kelsey at 631-749-0978 to register.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13
Valentine’s Paint & Sip, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. Shelter Island Arts Center at Shelter Island History Museum. Supplies, refreshments, $35. For info contact programs@shelterislandhistorymuseum
Seasonal Affective Disorder, 6 p.m. Zoom. Amy Duryea, psychotherapist and wellness counselor will discuss getting through the “winter blues” and thriving until spring. Presented by the Shelter island Health & Wellness Committee through the library. Register at silibrary.org
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 14
North Fork Valentine’s Poetry Fest, 3 – 5 p.m. followed by live band. Eastern Front Brewery, 13100 Main Rd, Mattituck. No cover charge. Sign-Up: 2:45 p.m. RSVP preferred, text: 631-680-7870. Writers, readers and non-writers; original and published works welcome. Readers get $1 per-pint discount. Tote bags for first 20.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 15
Free Concert, 3 p.m. Shelter Island Friends of Music presents PUBLIQartet, Grammy-nominated musicians at the Presbyterian Church. Free, donations appreciated. Reception with the musicians follows.
TOWN MEETINGS
Community Housing Board, Thursday, Feb. 12, 7 – 8 p.m.
Town Offices Closed, Monday, Feb. 16
ZBA Work Session, Wednesday, Feb. 18, – canceled
Green Options Committee, Thursday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.