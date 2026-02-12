Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Feb. 12, 2026

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Teen Trivia Night 3 p.m. Ages 9+. Library. The team that solves the most questions will get gift cards to Maria’s Kitchen.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Story Time, (for children ages 2-5) 10:30 a.m. Reading new books and old favorites at the library.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Tails and Tales, 4:30 p.m, Ages 6+, Reading session with a therapy dog at the library. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Greenport Skating Party, 1 to 3 p.m, Winter fun on wheels! A fun afternoon of skating at the Greenport American Legion at the library’s private party. Skate rental included. Permission slips and $6 for the ferry ride are required. Please see Jane at the library for more details.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Valentine’s Senior Lunch, 12 noon. 60+ Community Center. Pasta, salad and dessert, plus entertainment. Call Bethany at 631-749-0309 or Kelsey at 631-749-0978 to register.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Valentine’s Paint & Sip, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. Shelter Island Arts Center at Shelter Island History Museum. Supplies, refreshments, $35. For info contact programs@shelterislandhistorymuseum

Seasonal Affective Disorder, 6 p.m. Zoom. Amy Duryea, psychotherapist and wellness counselor will discuss getting through the “winter blues” and thriving until spring. Presented by the Shelter island Health & Wellness Committee through the library. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 14

North Fork Valentine’s Poetry Fest, 3 – 5 p.m. followed by live band. Eastern Front Brewery, 13100 Main Rd, Mattituck. No cover charge. Sign-Up: 2:45 p.m. RSVP preferred, text: 631-680-7870. Writers, readers and non-writers; original and published works welcome. Readers get $1 per-pint discount. Tote bags for first 20.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Free Concert, 3 p.m. Shelter Island Friends of Music presents PUBLIQartet, Grammy-nominated musicians at the Presbyterian Church. Free, donations appreciated. Reception with the musicians follows.

TOWN MEETINGS

Community Housing Board, Thursday, Feb. 12, 7 – 8 p.m.

Town Offices Closed, Monday, Feb. 16

ZBA Work Session, Wednesday, Feb. 18, – canceled

Green Options Committee, Thursday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.