Secondary School Honor Roll 2025-2026 School Year — Quarter 2
Grade 12 High Honor Roll Recipients
Elsie Mae Brigham * Lexi Jernick * Michael Kotula * Mary Kate Labrozzi * Elena Schack * Madison Sobejana
Grade 12 Honor Roll Recipients
Harrison Clark * Lauren Gibbs * Daniel Hernandez Rivera * Lili Kuhr * Miranda Marcello
Grade 11 High Honor Roll Recipients
Rosemund Hanley * Juliana Medina * Cayman Morehead * Jackson Rohrer * Evan Weslek
Grade 11 Honor Roll Recipients
Sadie Green-Clark * Nathan Sanwald * Henry Springer * Noemi Torres Leon * Ari Waife
Grade 10 High Honor Roll Recipients
Alexis Bartilucci * Lydia Brigham * Makayla Cronin * Natalie Mamisashvili * Logan Porzio * Lily Potter * Ryan Sanwald * Maeve Springer
Grade 10 Honor Roll Recipients
Eli Green * Liam Sobejana
Grade 9 High Honor Roll Recipients
John Gurney * Regina Kolmogorova- Weisenberg * Michelle Martinez
Grade 9 Honor Roll Recipient
Ella Fundora
Grade 8 High Honor Roll Recipients
Amara Cajamarca Goodale * Alice Potter
Grade 8 Honor Roll Recipient
Dulce Pineda Alvizures
Grade 7 High Honor Roll Recipients
Lida Kendall-Posner * Marco Shields
Grade 7 Honor Roll Recipients
Weston Heaney * Zachary Hermosura
Grade 6 High Honor Roll Recipients
Adriana Campos * Sienna Choo * Ariebella Cronin * Sloane Katta * Noah Lava * Ryleigh Sanwald
Grade 6 Honor Roll Recipients
Colton Clark * Brookelyn Gulluscio * Kenneth Gurney * Evelyn Michalak * Samuel Potter * Kathy Torres Garcia