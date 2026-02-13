Featured Story

Secondary School Honor Roll 2025-2026 School Year  —  Quarter 2

By Reporter Staff

(Credit: Courtesy illustration)

Grade 12 High Honor Roll Recipients

Elsie Mae Brigham * Lexi Jernick * Michael Kotula * Mary Kate Labrozzi * Elena Schack * Madison Sobejana

Grade 12 Honor Roll Recipients

Harrison Clark * Lauren Gibbs * Daniel Hernandez Rivera * Lili Kuhr * Miranda Marcello

Grade 11 High Honor Roll Recipients

Rosemund Hanley * Juliana Medina * Cayman Morehead * Jackson Rohrer * Evan Weslek

Grade 11 Honor Roll Recipients

Sadie Green-Clark * Nathan Sanwald * Henry Springer * Noemi Torres Leon * Ari Waife

Grade 10 High Honor Roll Recipients

Alexis Bartilucci * Lydia Brigham * Makayla Cronin * Natalie Mamisashvili * Logan Porzio * Lily Potter * Ryan Sanwald * Maeve Springer

Grade 10 Honor Roll Recipients

Eli Green * Liam Sobejana

Grade 9 High Honor Roll Recipients

John Gurney * Regina Kolmogorova- Weisenberg * Michelle Martinez

Grade 9 Honor Roll Recipient

Ella Fundora

Grade 8 High Honor Roll Recipients

Amara Cajamarca Goodale * Alice Potter

Grade 8 Honor Roll Recipient

Dulce Pineda Alvizures

Grade 7 High Honor Roll Recipients

Lida Kendall-Posner * Marco Shields

Grade 7 Honor Roll Recipients

Weston Heaney * Zachary Hermosura

Grade 6 High Honor Roll Recipients

Adriana Campos * Sienna Choo * Ariebella Cronin * Sloane Katta * Noah Lava * Ryleigh Sanwald

Grade 6 Honor Roll Recipients

Colton Clark * Brookelyn Gulluscio * Kenneth Gurney * Evelyn Michalak * Samuel Potter * Kathy Torres Garcia

