Free Reporter Health Forum set for Thursday

JULIE LANE |The town-owned Medical Center.

An issue that is always important to Islanders is the status of health services — everything from staffing the medical office to the desire to restore pharmaceutical services.

On Thursday, the Reporter is presenting a discussion with experts who can offer critical information and take input from attendees on what is most important to assure residents their needs are being met.

The forum is at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Panelists are Dr. Alison Madden, Chief Medical Officer of Stony Brook Long Island Hospital; Deputy Supervisor Meg Larson who has been working with an ad hoc group of residents on the effort to restore pharmaceutical services on the Island; John Reilly, a Shelter Island resident and Physician Assistant who helps to staff the Medical Office; Mark Kanarvogel, Chief of the Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services; and Kelly Brochu, the Island’s Senior Center Director.

The Reporter’s columnist and feature writer, Charity Robey will moderate the discussion, posing questions to the panelists and fielding questions from audience members about their concerns.

The forum is free and open to all.