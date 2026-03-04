Daylight Savings Time begins Sunday

Firefighters attacking a house in 2024. (Credit: Shelter Island Police Department)

Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 8, at 2 a.m., when clocks “spring forward” one hour to 3:00 a.m., bringing more light to the evening throughout most of the country.

The Firefighters Association of the State of New York reminds residents to check their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, changing batteries or, for units with a 10-year lifespan to be alert to any that start chirping to alert they need to be replaced.

The state has already recorded 22 civilian fire fatalities this year. Approximately three out of five fire deaths happen in homes with either no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms. A functioning smoke detector can mean the difference between life and death, providing residents with the critical early warning they need to escape safely, according to the Firefighters Association.

Nearly half of all U.S. home heating equipment fires occur between December and February, especially as people rely on external heating sources such as space heaters and chimneys. Heating and cooking equipment that burn fuel are potential sources of carbon monoxide, a colorless, odorless gas that can be lethal.

Accumulated dust and built-up grime in the home can ignite sources that fuel a fire. Clearing out clutter, cleaning around appliances, and removing debris from high-heat areas like dryer vents and stove tops are all meaningful steps toward a safer home.