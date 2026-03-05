Shelter Island obituary: Renée Sylvia Jernick

Renée Sylvia Jernick (nee Smith), 74, of Viera, Fla., passed away peacefully on Nov. 1, 2025 at Holmes Regional Medical Center surrounded by family members, including her husband of 54 years, Ronald. Renée was born on June 13, 1951 to Sidney and Genevieve Smith Jr. in Greenport.

Renée is survived by her children, Amber Brown, Aimée Jernick, Ronald Jernick Jr., Faith Jernick and Elaina Carnegie-Murray. Renée is also survived by 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Renée is survived by her sister Tracy Smith and brother Sidney Smith III and predeceased by her sister Genevieve Rowland.

Renée loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Before moving to Florida, Renée was a member of the Shelter Island Heights Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary and was a girl scout leader. After moving Renée worked in retail and also worked in the President’s office at Eastern Florida State College.

There will be a interment of Renée’s ashes at 1 p.m. on March 21 at the Our Lady of Isle Cemetery, Shelter Island. A reception will follow at the American Legion on Shelter Island after the interment.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Shelter Island Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, PO Box 107, Shelter Island, NY 11964.