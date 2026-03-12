Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: March 12, 2026

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom.

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

Door Hanger Craft, 3:30 p.m. Ages 8+. Messy but fun, customizing a wooden door hanger. At the library.

MONDAY, MARCH 16

Wholesome Hour, 3 p.m, Ages 10+, Unwind with cozy audio books and/or read-alouds, quiet, heartwarming stories, and calming activities designed for relaxation — and of course, snacks! Sign up at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, MARCH 17

Tot Play Group, 10 -11 a.m, Ages 0-4, Enjoy music and toddler activities at the Community Center. Drop in, no sign up needed. Parent or guardian must stay.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

Read to a Therapy Dog, 4:30 p.m, Ages 6+, Library. Children read out loud to Hannah, the therapy dog to boost their reading skills and confidence. Children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

Tot Play Group, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m, Ages 0-4, Enjoy music and toddler activities at the Community Center. Drop in, no sign up needed. Parent or guardian must stay.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

Mashomack Winter Night Hike – Canceled