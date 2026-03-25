Drought? Not yet, but WAC concerned: Little recharge through the winter, despite snow

The Shelter Island Water Advisory Committee is looking at the possibility of issuing drought warnings.. (Courtesy photo)

With what felt like a massive amount of foul weather for the Island and more snow than has hit the ground in several years, people might think an earlier dry spell with low well readings must have been reversed to more typical seasonal levels.

Not the case, according to the Water Advisory Committee (WAC). Only a short time before the Island will see its population swell, most well levels are far below their seasonal averages, according to WAC member Greg Toner, who tracks numbers provided by the United State Geological Survey (USGS).

At WAC’s March 16 meeting, members debated whether they should be encouraging the Town Board to issue warnings of possible drought conditions this spring.

Typically, the demand for water is great in spring and summer, with more than 10,000 people on the Island compared with year-round residents whose numbers are between 2,000 and 3,000. Recharge of the aquifer usually happens during the late fall and winter months.

So what about all that snow that most believe they shoveled constantly this winter? Consider that 10 inches of snow provides only 1 inch of water. With hardened ground from freezing temperatures, not much reached the aquifer, running off into the ponds and bays instead of seeping down to the Island’s single aquifer.

For the moment, the committee held off issuing any warnings about a summer of drought conditions, taking a wait-and-see attitude, hoping the Island could see a rainy spring and early summer.

But New York State is more concerned, banning most burning, hoping to avoid wildfires (see above).

In a typical year when wells are recharged during the winter, there are still areas on the Island where by August, some folks turn on a faucet to find little or nothing is dripping out. Residents in those areas are alert to the problem and have consistently fought further development to avoid exacerbating an already difficult situation.

There was talk at the WAC meeting about possibly posting a statement, not of crisis but concern, on the WAC pages on the Town website. There is some general material about water quantity and quality, but nothing prominent relating to current concerns.

WAC meets again on April 20 when updated numbers should be available

10-year baseline study

On another issue, the members want to participate in a USGS 10-year baseline study to assess data on whether water quality has improved or deteriorated. Participation in the study was to be more expansive than the last time, with testing for a wider group of contaminants. The price would be $240,000, about what it was for the test concluded in 2018. The fee was to paid over a four-year period. At that price, some grant money would be needed, WAC members thought.

But first they reached out to the USGS to see if there is anything that could be done to lower the cost. That led to a review of the cost of the earlier study that was actually higher than the committee thought, Town Engineer Joe Finora said.

USGS representatives thought the cost could be lowered by reducing the number of constituents whose water would be tested and reducing the time allotted for collecting water samples.

Mr. Finora said currently he has no further information on a new cost, saying USGS has been “moving glacially to come back with more information.”

A significant part of the cost comes from a required analysis with the fee to be paid over a four-year period. Talks got underway but USGS, as a government agency, got caught in the government shutdown under the current administration lasting 43 days beginning on Oct. 1, 2025.