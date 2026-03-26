Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: March 26, 2026

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg:Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga w. Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting w. Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

TUESDAY, MARCH 31

Storytime, 10:30 p.m. Ages 0 – 4. Join Mary for a cozy storytime. At the library.

MONDAY, MARCH 30 – FRIDAY, APRIL 3

Spring Break @Sylvester Manor, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Ages 6 – 10. Activities inspired by the music of Frederic Chopin. Sign up for daily or weekly sessions at sylvestermanor.org. Also a session from April 6 to 10.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

Yankee Stargazers,6:30 p.m. Zoom. The development of astronomy from the Declaration of Independence time until now, unique stars only to be see 250 years later, and more. Sign up at silibrary.org.

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

AI for the Curious, Zoom. 5 p.m. Library will present BugLabs CEO Peter Semmelhack, to answer all your AI questions. Sign up at silibrary.org.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

Repair Cafe, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Library. Bring items for volunteers to repair. Contact Kyle at 631-681-6846 for more information.

Shakespeare in Community, Zoom, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Library group discusses Pericles, Prince and Tyre. Sign up at silibrary.org.

Classic British Mystery Club, Zoom, 2 – 3 p.m. Library group will discuss Chesterton’s ‘The Man Who Was Thursday.’ Sign up at silibrary.org

MONDAY, MARCH 30

Social Security Benefits, 2 p.m. Zoom. Library presentation by Tom McCann. Sign up at silibrary.org

Mystery Book Club, Zoom, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Library group will discuss ‘Julie Chan is Dead.’ Sign up at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Green Options Committee,

Thursday, March 26, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Town Board Work Session,

Tuesday, March 31, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Deer & Tick Committee,

Wednesday, April 1, 10 – 11 a.m.

WQIAB,

Thursday, April 2, 6 -7 p.m.