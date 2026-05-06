Shelter Island Reporter Police Department blotter: May 6, 2026

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

SUMMONSES

Vanna Head of Miami, Fla. received a summons on April 24 on South Ferry Road for operating a vehicle while the registration was suspended/revoked.

Richard B. Vincent of Ridge was ticketed on Bridge Street on April 25 for making an improper or unsafe turn without signaling, inadequate or no stop lamps, and having an unregistered vehicle.

Charles J. Murray of Shelter Island received a summons on April 25 on Grand Avenue for having an uninspected vehicle.

On April 25, Katherine Wilcenski of Cutchogue was ticketed on North Ferry Road for having an uninspected vehicle.

John P. Duo of Shelter Island received a summons on April 27 on South Ferry Road for having visibility distorted glass.

Jessica Aristizibal Holguin of Flanders was ticketed on North Ferry Road on April 26 for having visibility distorted glass.

On April 30, Alvaro J. Alvarez Giron of Shelter Island was ticketed on North Menantic Road for speed in zone, 47 mph in a 35-mph zone and unlicensed operation.

Christopher T. Ruiz of New Haven, Conn. was ticketed on April 30 on Manwaring Road for having an unregistered vehicle, operating without insurance and no/insufficient tail lamps.

ACCIDENTS

On April 25, police were advised that Jorge Arias Mora of East Hampton, driving a Ruttledge Floors truck, was pulling out of the South Ferry parking lot when he struck the stop sign at the end of the ferry line on South Ferry Road. The driver reported he believed mechanical issues had caused the truck to lurch forward when he put it into gear. In addition to damage to the driver’s side panel, the owner stated there might be damage to the right front axle. Highway Superintendent Ken Lewis Jr. was advised of the damage to the sign.

On April 28, Patrick Giallorenzi of Shelter Island was driving on North Ferry Road when a deer struck his vehicle, causing less than $1,000 in damage. The injured deer was dispatched in nearby woods.

OTHER REPORTS

Responding to a complaint of tire tracks on Shell Beach and concern of damage to Piping Plover nesting grounds on April 28, police requested extra signage be placed by the Highway Department as soon as possible, and arranged for extra patrols.

The Police Department co-hosted the Lunch and Learn Opioid Information session on April 24. Police opened an investigation on April 27.

Fifth Grade was taught DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) lesson 9 on April 28. Officers completed mandated reporter, taser and e-bike training on April 29.

In other reports, police escorted pedestrians volunteering in the Lions trash pickup; provided a lift assist; supervised court duty; and performed school crossing duty.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

A severely injured raccoon in South Ferry Hills was taken by the Animal Control Officer for euthanasia on April 25. The ACO collected and disposed of dead geese on April 27 and reported them to N.Y. State Department of Environmental Conservation. Another was found and reported on April 28 in West Neck. A dead seal was found on a Dering Harbor beach that day. The ACO notified Atlantic Marine Preservation who would do a necropsy. Shelter Island Highway Department assisted with removal. A distressed raccoon in the Center on that day was taken by the ACO for euthanasia.

ALARMS

A smoke alarm was activated at a Center location on April 30. Shelter Island Fire Department was on the scene and advised the alarm was appropriate due to smoke from cooking. A report of smoke at the FIT Center was investigated by SIFD and Chief Pelletier, who could not find the source but said it could be a malfunctioning HVAC belt in the ceiling. The system was turned off and repairs were planned. Extra patrols through the evening were requested as a precaution.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to a case on April 25. One person was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center.

A medical pendant activation on April 25 was accidental.