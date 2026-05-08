Jenifer’s Shelter Island Journal: But not for me

Jenifer Maxson. (Credit: Richard Lomuscio)

I believe this column will be about the emptiness of my receiving daily over a hundred ‘missives’ addressed to me — via texts, e-mails, snail mail — but clearly not as a result of a human desire to communicate, but an algorithm that is itself inhuman.

So what does that make “me” as the target of its “communication?” Is there a name for that “thing” with which that other “thing” is attempting to communicate? Actually, yes.

The most popular moniker, as far as I can tell, is “data subject.” Therefore, while that text or e-mail, with its chummy, artificially intimate salutation like “Hi, Jenifer we can’t wait to hear from you …” may be meant for some incorporeal cyber-version of what it’s been programmed to recognize as “data-subject-Jenifer.” It’s certainly not meant for this Jenifer, the card-carrying human one. It’s not for me.

Every morning I sit down in front of my computer to face an Inbox simply glutted with “messages” for my cyber-doppelganger. Her popularity is depressing (annoyingly, “they” spell her name right!), while only a tiny percentage of those messages are, in fact, meant for me. The same is true when I check the texts on my phone or, heaven knows, the “mail” in my P.O. Box. Often, they’ll still try to hoodwink the doltish human Jenifer by imitating a “handwritten” address in script (usually blue ink) across the envelope.

Please. Even a doltish human knows that nobody “handwrites” anymore, or if they do, it’s barely legible. The plastic bin on the post office floor which is frequently overflowing with “courrier indesirable” (that’s French for “junk mail,” but sounds so much nicer) is a testament to other doltish humans who literally aren’t buying it anymore either. The irony is, the “humans-in-the-loop”(H-I-T-L) — that’s a term of art, no kidding — who initiate this detritus, whether cyber or snail, are entirely willing to “waste (millions of) words” on targeting when we no longer seem interested in using words on behalf of ourselves or others.

When was the last time you received a personal letter from a human being specifically addressed to you? When was the last time you sent one? I’m not talking about Christmas form letters. They’re well-intentioned perhaps, but they completely miss the point. Who among us know that somewhere on a high shelf or buried deep in a desk drawer they have one letter, or a small stack of letters, which they have cherished for decades from a friend, a child, a lover, a sibling, etc.

And once in a great while they come across it accidentally, or deliberately hunt for it and, upon opening it, and reading it again, for the fifth or 50th time, feel the love, the sadness, the delight, the regret, and, most poignantly, the presence of the writer?

We lead such abbreviated lives now — “texting,” with its “lingo,” is the communication a la mode: btw, lol, wtf, fomo, tldr, wym, etc., etc. …. short and, well, shorter-the-better — with emojis handling the emotional stuff. And when was the last time someone actually listened to your voice on the voice mail you left them? We seem bent on avoiding the very essence of what makes us human. We seem to have developed a collective inferiority complex. We don’t have much faith in our ability to know, let alone express who we are and how we feel to another human being, whether writing, speaking or thinking.

Increasingly, we shy away from face-to-face interactions, and revealing ourselves seems limited to carefully curated and well-groomed glimpses of us on Facebook.

Another irony is that the very same internet that has helped bring us to this sad pass also is replete with excellent information that we seem bound to ignore. A recent article on verywellmind.com suggests the following:

“Letter writing offers significant mental health, emotional, and social benefits by fostering deeper connections, reducing stress, and improving cognitive function. Unlike digital communication, handwritten letters provide a tangible, lasting, and personal keepsake that boosts morale and shows genuine care. It acts as a therapeutic tool, slowing down communication to promote reflection and emotional expression.”

But we ignore it at our peril. Consider what Paul Combs has to say in his on-line article: “The risk is that we could become the first generation to leave no physical written record of ourselves. If George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, or Ernest Hemingway had only used e-mail, would we have the same record of them that we possess through their letters and journals today? If Jefferson had sent text messages to Adams, think what would have been lost to history.” Let’s rebel! Ecrivez, les humains! And maybe I’ll get a letter someday that is really just for me.