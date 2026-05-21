Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: May 21, 2026

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg:Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga w. Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Chair Zumba, Tuesdays, 11 a.m

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips,please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting w. Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs,please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, MAY 21

Teen Movie,4:15 p.m., 13+ Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. Library. silibrary.org

TUESDAY, MAY 26

Pokemon Club, 3 p.m., Library. (Ages 9+) The new club to learn the art of the Trading Card Game and strategies. See Youth Services Department to join.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27

Tails and Tales, 4:15 p.m., Library. (Ages 6+) Reading to Hannah the therapy dog.

SATURDAY, MAY 30

StoryCraft, 10:30 a.m., Library. (Ages 2 – 5) Story, songs and crafts.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, MAY 21

Ticks and Tick-Borne Diseases, 12 p.m., Zoom. Register at silibrary.org

Shelter Island Lions Dinner,6 p.m., Citizenship Award presentation. Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. Tickets at shelterislandlions.org

FRIDAY, MAY 22

History of Psychological Testing, 5 p.m., Zoom. Discussion of testing at Pilgrim Psychiatric Center since the 1930s. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, MAY 23

Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., History Museum grounds. Opening day for the season of Saturday markets featuring vendors of local produce, crafts and refreshments, with musical entertainment.

Repair Cafe, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Bring lamps, clothing other items to the library for volunteers to repair.

Shakespeare in Community, 12:30 p.m., Zoom. Macbeth.

SUNDAY, MAY 24

Mashomack Spring Picnic, 4 to 6 p.m., Manor House Lawn. Bring a picnic, blanket or chair, and enjoy lawn games, seining, music, exploring the Preserve.

Friends of Music Concert, 6 p.m., Junction Trio performs at Presbyterian Church. Free, donations appreciated. Reception with artists follows the concert.

MONDAY, MAY 25

Memorial Day Ceremonies, 8:30 a.m., Wreath Ceremony, Piccozzi Dock. 10 a.m. Parade from Center Firehouse. 10:30 Ceremonies, Community Center.

Library Closed, all day.

TUESDAY, MAY 26

Shelter Island Library Book Club, 4 p.m., at the History Museum. “Daughters of the Bamboo Grove.”

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27

Cook Book Club, 4 p.m., Spring Fruits & Veggies, at the Library. Sign up on the clipboard.

SATURDAY, MAY 30

Lost and Found, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., History Museum. Experts will evaluate your antiques, family heirlooms and treasures to tell you what they’re worth.

British Mystery Book Club, 2 p.m., Zoom. “Gaudy Night,” a Lord Peter Wimsey mystery.

TOWN MEETINGS

Green Options Committee,Thursday, May 21, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Town Buildings Closed,Monday, May 25, all day.

Fire District Committee,Tuesday, May 26, 7:30 p.m. –

ZBA Hearing,

Wednesday, May 27, 7:30 – 9 p.m.