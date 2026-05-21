Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: May 21, 2026
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Mah Jongg:Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga w. Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*
*Classes at Community Center $10 each.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Chair Zumba, Tuesdays, 11 a.m
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon
Community Trips,please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting w. Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs,please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
THURSDAY, MAY 21
Teen Movie,4:15 p.m., 13+ Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. Library. silibrary.org
TUESDAY, MAY 26
Pokemon Club, 3 p.m., Library. (Ages 9+) The new club to learn the art of the Trading Card Game and strategies. See Youth Services Department to join.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 27
Tails and Tales, 4:15 p.m., Library. (Ages 6+) Reading to Hannah the therapy dog.
SATURDAY, MAY 30
StoryCraft, 10:30 a.m., Library. (Ages 2 – 5) Story, songs and crafts.
ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS
THURSDAY, MAY 21
Ticks and Tick-Borne Diseases, 12 p.m., Zoom. Register at silibrary.org
Shelter Island Lions Dinner,6 p.m., Citizenship Award presentation. Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. Tickets at shelterislandlions.org
FRIDAY, MAY 22
History of Psychological Testing, 5 p.m., Zoom. Discussion of testing at Pilgrim Psychiatric Center since the 1930s. Register at silibrary.org
SATURDAY, MAY 23
Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., History Museum grounds. Opening day for the season of Saturday markets featuring vendors of local produce, crafts and refreshments, with musical entertainment.
Repair Cafe, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Bring lamps, clothing other items to the library for volunteers to repair.
Shakespeare in Community, 12:30 p.m., Zoom. Macbeth.
SUNDAY, MAY 24
Mashomack Spring Picnic, 4 to 6 p.m., Manor House Lawn. Bring a picnic, blanket or chair, and enjoy lawn games, seining, music, exploring the Preserve.
Friends of Music Concert, 6 p.m., Junction Trio performs at Presbyterian Church. Free, donations appreciated. Reception with artists follows the concert.
MONDAY, MAY 25
Memorial Day Ceremonies, 8:30 a.m., Wreath Ceremony, Piccozzi Dock. 10 a.m. Parade from Center Firehouse. 10:30 Ceremonies, Community Center.
Library Closed, all day.
TUESDAY, MAY 26
Shelter Island Library Book Club, 4 p.m., at the History Museum. “Daughters of the Bamboo Grove.”
WEDNESDAY, MAY 27
Cook Book Club, 4 p.m., Spring Fruits & Veggies, at the Library. Sign up on the clipboard.
SATURDAY, MAY 30
Lost and Found, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., History Museum. Experts will evaluate your antiques, family heirlooms and treasures to tell you what they’re worth.
British Mystery Book Club, 2 p.m., Zoom. “Gaudy Night,” a Lord Peter Wimsey mystery.
TOWN MEETINGS
Green Options Committee,Thursday, May 21, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Town Buildings Closed,Monday, May 25, all day.
Fire District Committee,Tuesday, May 26, 7:30 p.m. –
ZBA Hearing,
Wednesday, May 27, 7:30 – 9 p.m.