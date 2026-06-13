Shelter Island Reporter Photo Quiz: What is that? June 13, 2026

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Regina Hartley was happy to respond to last week’s photo ID question (see below): “It’s the public restroom on Bridge Street next to the Gazebo in Volunteer Park. Thanks for publishing one that I knew!” Of course, Regina. Resident eagle eyes Roger McKeon, Ed Hydeman and Jennifer Allen were also correct on where to go.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Brand-named the Portland Loo, the sleek, efficient, single-toilet unit manufactured in Portland, Ore. has been one of the Island’s great public additions.

In late 2015 and early 2016 the Town Board was investigating replacing an outdated, dilapidated and unpleasant (to put it mildly) public facility. A new unit for the park was originally proposed by then-Chamber of Commerce President Art Williams and was funded in part by the Chamber with a $35,000 contribution.

Peter Reich, a member of the Town Board back then, told us: “I was visiting my daughter Melissa, who was at school at Lewis & Clark in Portland. I thought it would be perfect and Melissa searched it out and got info for me.”

Public Works Commissioner Jay Card Jr. at the time took Mr. Reich’s suggestion. He crunched numbers, conferred with then-Town Engineer John Cronin, and informed the Town Board that $122,000 was in place to pay for the unit and install it, with $67,000 coming from a Suffolk County grant, $20,000 from the Town and the rest was picked up by the Chamber’s participation.

The Portland Loo is constructed of marine-grade stainless steel and has a 1,000-gallon tank underneath the unit. It’s a flushable facility, unlike the portable toilet it replaced, and there’s hand sanitation inside and hand washing outside.

Waste still has to be pumped and removed, but the large tank cuts down the number of times it has to be serviced. It’s heated and open all year.