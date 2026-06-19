Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: June 19, 2026

(Reporter file photo)

JOIN IN, SHOW YOUR PRIDE

To the Editor:

After sharing in song and tears for our Memorial Day services, Jenifer Maxson wrote, “We need all our voices, whether or not you can carry a tune, we all can carry the message: We love you, America! And then it just may be a very Happy Birthday after all.”

With that spirit in mind, the Island has chances in the weeks ahead to put those words into action. I hope neighbors, families, and local businesses will join in, show their pride, and support the events that bring our community together.

Patriotic House/Business Decorating Contest

Show your pride by decorating your home or business. Participation supports the American Legion Auxiliary and its work for veterans, scholarships for graduating seniors, and programs such as Girls’ State. The $50 entry donation is a simple way to give back while helping create a more festive Shelter Island for all to enjoy. Prizes include gift certificates to local restaurants. Register by June 26, with decorations up by July 1. To register, see this week’s Legion Auxiliary ad or email [email protected]

Fourth of July Parade

Celebrate the USA’s 250th birthday on July 4 at 10 a.m. in the Center of town. Everyone is invited to enjoy floats, music, and a brief program.

Voices of Valor

Patriotic readings and songs at the Community Center on Sunday, July 5 — 5 p.m. Seating is limited, doors open at 4:30 p.m. Free.

Shelter Island Fireworks

Fireworks are set for Saturday, July 11 if donations continue at ShelterIslandFireworks.com. Every gift helps mark the USA’s 250th birthday.

I hope you will support these events to honor this moment in our nation’s history and celebrate the community spirit that makes Shelter Island special. By taking part, we show that local pride, generosity, and civic spirit are strong.

REBECCA MUNDY, Shelter Island

REASON FOR REQUEST?

To the Editor:

The Town Board has received an application to change the zoning of a single property on Shelter Island — specifically, removal of the property from the Nearshore Peninsular and Overlay District (NSPOD) — but no specific reason has been cited.

The new application for a Zoning Change Amendment explicitly requires a reason for this request: “Please attach a narrative with a brief description of the reason for the proposed zoning change.” The narrative, it states, “Must include a reason for the zoning change request … why current zoning is inappropriate or unsuitable or any other reason supporting the change.” This requirement is also necessary for mandatory compliance with the State Environmental Quality Review. Question 1 of the State’s Short Environmental Assessment Form (SEAF) requires a narrative description of the intent of this change.

What has been submitted in place of a substantive narrative is nothing more than a plea to remove this property from the Nearshore Peninsular and Overlay District, along with a claim that the NSPOD boundary, as established, is arbitrary.

The only possible reason I can surmise for this request is to remove the density restrictions imposed on this property — but to what end? Does this mean other property owners may submit similarly vague Zoning Change applications if they are not satisfied with existing zoning restrictions in place at the time they purchased their property? Additionally, this property is in an AA Residential zone, which also restricts density to single-family dwellings, yet no change to that zoning has been requested. Again: What is the reason for this arbitrary request?

I urge you to attend the June 29 Public Hearing at 6 p.m. and voice your opinion on this matter, which poses unknown threats to the environmental protections established within this sensitive designated area of the Island.

PAM DEMAREST, Shelter Island

GENEROUS INVESTMENT

To the Editor:

The members of American Legion Mitchell Post #281 would like to publicly thank the Shelter Island Lions Club for its extraordinary generosity and support of our veterans and community.

The Lions Club recently donated $50,000 toward the Post’s Capital Improvement Plan, which will help ensure that Mitchell Post #281 remains a valuable community resource for generations to come. The plan includes renovating our kitchen and bar area, modernizing the bowling lanes, and installing an elevator to provide handicapped access throughout the facility for veterans, family members, and all members of our community.

For more than a century, Mitchell Post #281 has served as a gathering place for veterans and Shelter Island residents alike. The Lions Club’s generosity is a meaningful investment in preserving that legacy and strengthening our ability to serve others.

We are deeply grateful for the Lions Club’s continued commitment to Shelter Island and for their partnership in supporting those who have served our nation.

Community members interested in learning more about the American Legion Mitchell Post #281 or supporting the project can visit www.mitchellpost281.com/donations.

Members of American Legion Mitchell Post #281