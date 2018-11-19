Island student nominated as Presidential Scholar

Shelter Island senior Mia Clark has been nominated by Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) as one of three area students to the Presidential Scholars Program established by President Lyndon Johnson in 1964.

The program recognizes high school seniors for outstanding scholarship and is considered one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.



Senior year grade averages aren’t calculated until the end of the third quarter, but Ms. Clark finished her junior year with a 96.78 average.

“It was my pleasure to nominate these three outstanding local students to the prestigious Presidential Scholars Program,” Mr. Thiele said. “They stand out as having academic success, leadership qualities, community involvement and extraordinary personal achievements. I am proud to represent such fine students in the First Assembly District and wish them the best of luck as the nomination process continues.”

State Education Commissioner Mary Ellen Elia will select 20 of the nominated seniors from New York State to be considered for the honor. She will also nominate up to five students in Career and Technical Education programs for similar honors.

Inducted into the National Honor Society as a junior last year, Ms. Clark is presently president of the school’s chapter. Ms. Clark has been class treasurer for the past two years. An accomplished equestrian, last year she was varsity captain of the Interscholastic Equestrian Association.

She has been involved in daily horse care, including attending to special needs of retired horses at Hampshire Farms. As a farm hand at Hampshire Farms, she’s been responsible for overseeing the well being of horses one or two nights a week. Last year, Ms. Clark participated in a veterinary career exploration program at Cornell Cooperative Extension.

She has also been a leader at the “Art in the Garden” program, teaching children drawing techniques.

Her other work experience has included deck hand and office assistant at South Ferry, and as a barista and cashier at White Hill Cafe.

Students chosen as U.S. Presidential Scholar finalists will receive an expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. in June 2019 to receive their U.S. Presidential Scholars medallions at a ceremony at the White House.

