Governor says barber shops, nail and hair salons must close next

Bowling alleys and movie theaters have closed. Restaurants can no longer sit customers. Tanger Outlets in Riverhead has closed.

The next round of closures announced Friday morning by Gov. Andrew Cuomo are now barber shops, nail and hair salons, tattoo shops and similar services. The closures go into effect at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Similar to other measures the state has enacted, the closures are a multi-state agreement with New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

“These temporary closures are not going to be easy, but they are necessary to protect the public health,” the governor tweeted Friday morning.

The closures are all part of the effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which now has been confirmed in more than 4,100 people in New York. Testing has been increasing and the first mobile testing center in Suffolk County opened Wednesday at Stony Brook University.