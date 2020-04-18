LIVE: Oysterponds Historical Society virtual lecture on history of East End oyster industry

Little Creek Oysters on Saturday, July 15, 2017.

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing a shutdown of events across the North Fork and beyond, community groups are turning to technology to stay in touch with the community.

We’ll be occasionally sharing some of these events so our readers can participate.

Today, beginning at 2 p.m., the Oysterponds Historical Society is continuing its “Alone Together Virtual Lecture Series” with “A History of the Oyster Industry on the East End.”

Presented by John Holzapfel, the program will provide a “visual presentation of oyster harvesting from Native Americans to the present-day boutique oyster farmers, emphasizing the natural history of the oyster along with the history of the local North Fork oyster industry,” the organization announced.

The historical society is asking that you wait until 2 p.m. to attempt to log in, but at 2 p.m. sharp be sure to click the button below, which will take you to the event page.