Tickets, accidents head week’s police news

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Brian W. McGinness, Aquebogue, was driving on Ram Island Drive on Nov. 28 when he was stopped by police and given a ticket for speeding – 50 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone.

On Nov. 29, Williams D. Laines Gatica, Riverhead, was issued a summons for speeding on New York Avenue – 41 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Police ticketed Jhon Jon W. Gutama, East Hampton, on Nov. 30 on Burns Road for unlicensed operation.

Robin B. Saidman, Shelter Island, was given a summons on Dec. 2 for failure to stop at a stop sign on Smith Street.

Police conducted 13 distracted driving, radar enforcement and traffic stops in the Center, Cartwright, Ram Island, the Heights and West Neck on Nov. 28-30 and between Dec. 1 and 4, issued nine warnings and four tickets.

ACCIDENTS

Mackenzie Ann Needham, Shelter Island, was entering a driveway on Dinah Rock Road on Dec. 3 when she hit a tree alongside the driveway. According to the draft police report, damage to the front of her vehicle exceeded $1,000.

On Dec. 4, William Porzio, Shelter Island, was driving south on South Cartwright Road when a deer ran out on the roadway and hit the front of his vehicle, causing more than $1,000 in damage, the draft report stated.

Two minor accidents were reported on Nov. 29 and Dec. 4.

Daniel D. Rasmussen, Shelter Island, told police that while driving a Shelter Island Fire Department Chiefs’ car, he hit a deer on Bowditch Road. There was no damage to the SIFD vehicle; the deer was killed in the accident.

In a second minor deer accident, Robert E. Winters, Shelter Island, reported he was driving south on South Ferry Road, when a deer ran into the left front side of his vehicle but caused no damage. The deer died in the accident.

OTHER REPORTS

On Nov. 28, a walk-in visitor to Police Headquarters reported possible hunting in a posted area in Hay Beach.

A downed tree in Silver Beach was called in on Nov. 30. It was blocking the roadway and police notified the Highway Department. A Heights caller requested to see a police officer but was advised to contact the Riverhead Police if she wished to file a complaint.

An officer on patrol Dec. 1 noticed a downed utility pole in the Center. The road was closed while PSEG replaced the pole and restored power. On Dec. 2, PSEG was notified about wires down in the Heights.

An officer checked the validation of several mooring locations on Dec. 2 at the request of the Waterways Management Advisory Council.

A caller told police on Dec. 4 about harassing behavior on the part of a family member. Also on that date, a daughter reported that her father had inadvertently hiked off trail in the Mashomack Preserve and could not find his way out. Officers located him with flashlights and assistance from Southold police dispatchers. He was escorted to the trail head where his vehicle was parked.

In other incidents, police performed court duty, conducted three well-being checks, responded to a false 911 call, provided an escort service to North Ferry and conducted a pre-school safety program for parents.

ALARMS

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to two fire alarms on Nov. 30 and Dec. 4 in Hay Beach and Menantic respectively. The first was set off when the owner removed the cloth covers from the smoke detector. A caretaker on site declared there was no emergency in the second case.

On Nov. 29, a residential alarm in the Heights was activated when a worker using power tools at the location tripped the breaker.

Police responded to an alarm in Shorewood on Nov. 30 and found the residence was secure. The caretaker said the alarm company had been on site the day before regarding the problem of false alarms. On the same day, an electrician at a Ram Island residence told police the activated alarm had been malfunctioning.

ANIMALS

An injured deer in Cartwright was put down by police.

An animal control officer (ACO) assisted in a search for a lost dog in the Center; it was located by its owner.

A juvenile Kemps Ridley sea turtle was reported on a beach in Silver Beach; Animal Control Officer Jenny Zahler said the turtle was cold stunned and she transported it to the NYS Marine Rescue Center for treatment.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported a person to Southampton Hospital on Dec. 1 and two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Dec. 2.