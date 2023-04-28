Island beach and roadside cleanup postponed

All smiles at last year’s Shelter Island Cleanup Day.( Courtesy photo)

Due to the rainy/windy weather predicted this weekend, the Lions Club-sponsored Roadside and Beach Cleanup has been postponed until Sunday, May 7, with the schedule adjusted for the volunteers to gather at the Center Firehouse at 11:30 a.m. and the cleanup to occur between noon and 2 p.m.

There will be the barbecue afterwards, beginning at 2 p.m.