Thiele hails Cuomo’s clean water plan

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s proposal for a $2 billion capital investment in the state’s clean water infrastructure has drawn applause from Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor).

The governor’s proposal is similar to Mr. Thiele’s call for a $5 billion investment in clean water infrastructure that called for $4 billion to be spent on water quality improvement projects and $1 billion on land preservation. Mr. Thiele’s proposal would require voter approval.

“The need to upgrade our green infrastructure is well documented,” the lawmaker said. “The governor’s leadership on this issue will ensure that we will make major progress in 2017 on remediating and protecting our water resources.”

With the development of the Long Island Nitrogen Action Plan, new technology from the New York State Center for Clean Water Technology at Stony Brook and the recent approval by East End voters to all a part of Community Preservation Fund revenues to be used for specific water quality improvement projects, Eastern Long Island is “well positioned to take full advantage of state water quality capital funds,” Mr. Thiele said.

