Blizzard cleanup continues

Thanks to the efficiency of the Highway Department workers, Shelter Island Police and a PSEG-LI crew on Island throughout Thursday’s blizzard, Islanders had a safe and peaceful day off and found themselves able to resume their normal pace, despite persistent icy temperatures Friday.

The road crew stays ahead of the storm laying down mostly sand, but some salt to help melt the snow, Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr. said. That improves traction for those drivers who had to hit the roadways Thursdays or early Friday.

“It was not much of a storm for us,” he said, while admitting the crew worked for many hours and is tired today.

That bodes well for what could be a wintry mix of rain and snow tonight on the Island.

Having a PSEG-LI crew on the Island throughout the storm meant power was quickly restored for the few outages that occurred, Police Chief Jim Read said.

At one point they had four outages at the same time and were able to handle two at a time. But one outage that occurred when a tree limb took out a primary connection took a bit longer to restore, he said.

Both Chief Read and Mr. Card credited the responsiveness of PSEG to keep the Island humming throughout the worst of the storm.

PSEG has taken a number of steps in both tree trimming and new wiring to make the Island less prone to such problems, Mr. Card said, noting that his crew has worked with the PSEG crew in a way that he’s not sure other municipal highway departments are set up to do.

There were no serious accidents on the Island during the storm, Chief Read said.

With school closed both Thursday and today, many Islanders apparently headed the advice to stay off the roads as much as possible and many may have opted for an unexpected four-day weekend.

