Who’s new? Owen Leslie Nishiyama, that’s who!

Lisa and Robert Nishiyama have announced the birth of their son, Owen Leslie Nishiyama.

Owen was born November 3, 2016 at 4:10 p.m. at Bridgeport Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 21 inches long.

His proud grandparents are Helen and Hiroshi Nishiyama of New York City and Terry Littlefield and the late Les Littlefield of Shelter Island. Owen’s middle name, Leslie, is a tribute to his Pop Pop who is watching over him from Heaven.

Owen joins his big sisters; Mia (8 ) and Lila (4 ) in Fairfield, Connecticut where the family lives.

