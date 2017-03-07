Congressman Zeldin to host Facebook Live session Tuesday

Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) is scheduled to host a Facebook Live session Tuesday night from Washington, D.C., according to a press release issued by his office.

Mr. Zeldin is expected to give an update on his work in Congress and answer questions during the session, which will be held on his Facebook page starting at 7:30 p.m.

Constituents can ask questions by commenting on the live video, the release states.

The event comes less than two weeks after Mr. Zeldin held a “telephone town hall” February 23. During that event, the congressman answered 12 questions from constituents while more than 9,000 voters listened in on the hour-long discussion.

On Friday, Mr. Zeldin held mobile office hours at the Hagerman Fire Department in East Patchogue, where hundreds of people gathered to meet the congressman and share their concerns.

