Brooke Alexandra Senken earns medical degree

Brooke Alexandra Senken, the daughter of Gregory and Jane Senken of Shelter Island, received her Doctor of Medicine degree from Ross University School of Medicine in November 2016.

Brooke graduated from Garden City High School, Garden City, NY in 2008 with student athlete distinction and Principal’s List honors. She then completed her undergraduate degree at Davidson College, Davidson, North Carolina, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology. At Davidson she was a member of the Women’s Varsity Track and Field team.

Brooke will continue her residency training in pediatrics at Winthrop University Hospital, Mineola, New York. She hopes to pursue a career in pediatric intensive care or emergency medicine.

