Shelter Island’s short-term rental law in plain language

Because there continues to be much confusion by the public about the recently passed short-term rental law, what follows is a plain language summary. This summary does not replace, supersede, or in any way alter the full text of the law contained within the Town Code.

— Town Councilwoman Amber Brach-Williams

Who must get a license?

• Homeowners, who will not be living on the same or adjacent premises during the entire rental term, and wish to rent their homes for periods of 14 days or less, must register with the Town

Who does not have to get a license?

• Homeowners who only rent for a period greater than 14 days

• Homeowners who will be living on the same or adjacent premises during the entire rental term

• Homes located in “B” Business zone

• Legally operating hotels/motels/bed-and-breakfast establishments

• Houses owned by The Nature Conservancy-Mashomack, Sylvester Manor or the town-owned Taylors Island house that are occasionally used by tenants for a particular fundraising event or prize

What are the requirements to obtain a license?

• File a complete application and pay an annual license fee

• The property must have a valid certificate of occupancy or compliance

• The rental must comply with town building and zoning codes

• No more than one vacation rental per property

• Bedrooms shall not exceed the number indicated on file in the building department and the rental can not exceed more than two persons per bedroom.

Rules

• No property may be rented more than once in any 14-day period. For example, if a property is rented for two days, then it may not be rented for the remaining 12 days in the 14-day period.

• Rental agreements and rental registries shall be maintained on premises

• The town’s “Good Neighbor” brochure must be provided to tenants and incorporated into the lease agreement

• No on-premise signs advertising a vacation rental

• There must be a Shelter Island-based contact person on file with the town to manage complaints

• The property owner’s personal cell phone must be provided to immediate neighbors

Advertising

• The minimum rental period listed shall not be less than 14 days

• The vacation rental license number must be displayed in advertising

• The listed occupancy must not exceed the maximum allowed by the vacation rental license

Effective dates

• Licenses must be obtained by July 1, 2017

• For 2017 only, if an owner shows proof that a rental that does not comply with this law was signed prior to April 21, 2017, that rental will be honored

