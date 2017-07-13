A night for the fireworks

BEVERLA WALZ PHOTOS Alexander Clarke reacts to the fireworks while sitting with his mom, Betinna.
The 60th annual Shelter Island Fireworks show is now one for the history books. Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy the festivities before, during and after the pyrotechnics display, which was provided by Fireworks by Grucci.
The Shelter Island Fireworks Committee members and friends enjoyed the fruits of their labor at the Tavern’s after-party, including Meghan Gleason, Emily Needham, Theresa Power, Brett Surerus, Mark Keerans, Carla Cadzin, Susie Halloran, James Richardson, Kelly Surerus, Tucker Schenk and Erin Schenk.
Cheers! Mark Ledzian, Jason Weisenfeld and Katie Daley enjoying a picnic on the beach.
David Bartilucci carries daughter Alexis on his shoulders.
Enjoying a pre-fireworks game of Frisbee.
The McGrorry and Fox families rowing the boat.
The Cesark girls settle in under a quilt.
Ivy Williams, Wolfgang Reinke, John Sturges, Jackie Read and Mia DiOrio.
SALT’s Alison and Keith Bavaro, hosts of the fireworks fundraiser on July 7.
