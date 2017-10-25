September well water levels rise

Water levels for the month of September rose faster than usual following the end of the summer season.

Levels at the end of August for the town’s test wells were at an aggregate of 60 percent with the September numbers showing them at 75 percent. That basic information was released by Supervisor Jim Dougherty at Tuesday’s Town Board work session.

The information is gathered for the town by the United States Geological Survey.

A full analysis of the numbers has not been released yet.

It’s typical for well water levels to begin in rise in September after reaching what is usually their lowest levels of the year at the end of the heavy tourist season. The Water Advisory Committee has said recharging of the wells typically begins after Labor Day. But the dramatic rise in September is greater than usual and a result of several heavy rain storms.

When the full report is released with further interpretations of the data, the information will be posted on the Reporter website.

