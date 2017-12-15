Zeldin’s next constituent office hours set for Monday in Riverhead

Constituents will have a chance to speak with Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) in Riverhead during mobile office hours he will hold on Monday, December 18.

The congressman will be at the Riverhead Fire Department on Roanoke Avenue from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Office hours will continue until 2 p.m., but due to a change in the Congressional schedule, Mr. Zeldin will leave at 1:30 for votes in Washington, D.C., according to an announcement from his office.

Residents can raise their concerns on issues important to them during one-on-one meetings with Mr. Zeldin or a member of his staff.

Walk-ins are welcome, as no appointment is necessary.

