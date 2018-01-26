Thiele endorses blocking offshore drilling

Calling it a “foolhardy initiative,” Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) is joining Governor Andrew Cuomo’s effort to block offshore drilling from Long Island.

“Both our environment and our economy depend on clean oceans, bays, wetlands and pristine beaches,” Mr. Thiele said.

After the Trump administration called for opening up off shore drilling, Republican Governor Rick Scott of Florida won an exemption for waterways around his state.

If Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke fails to provide a similar exemption for New York, Mr. Cuomo has called on the state’s congressional delegation to enact legislation that would remove New York from the listing where offshore drilling could be allowed.

New York is home to three of the 28 estuaries of national significance, including Peconic Bay, Long Island Sound and New York Harbor, Mr. Thiele said.

Tourism and fishing are major New York industries that depend on clean water and pristine beaches, he said.

“New Yorkers must join together to defeat this proposal,” he said about allowing offshore drilling.

