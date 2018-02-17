If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Last week’s photo (see below) sparked the largest number of responses those working the ‘What is that’ beat can recall.

Tom Speeches and Roger McKeon were the early birds, immediately identifying the remains of the Inn Between restaurant and bar on Route 114, vacant for years and now a rotting eyesore.

Tom, as well as others, noted that the place was once McGayhey Hall, where Catholic kids received religious instructions.

Jennifer Allen, Amanda Ciaccio and Art Barnett III also weighed in early, remembering happy times at the Inn Between. And our Facebook page is filled with fond memories from more than 20 people. Check it out at facebook.com/shelterislandreporter/.

