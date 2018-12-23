Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

Saving lives

To the Editor:

As I send this by wire across the channel, I’m thinking of the nearly 30 years my wife Carol made the same journey by ferry to teach math at Shelter Island High School. Even though she’s been retired for 15 years, we still enjoy receiving the Reporter each week.

The reason I’m writing now, however, is a larger concern. Climate change is really happening. Humans are causing it. We need to do something about it. If you don’t believe those three things you’re mistaken, but God bless you anyway. If you are as concerned as I am, now is an excellent time to take a personal action.

A group of Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have introduced a bill known as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2018. The plan would reduce greenhouse gas emissions using market forces rather than regulation. It would create millions of good jobs, and it would improve health and save lives.

Whether you’re a conservative or a progressive or maybe a little of both, there’s a lot for you to like in this proposal. You can learn more by visiting the Citizens’ Climate Lobby’s website at citizensclimatelobby.org for a full description of the bill. If it makes as much sense to you as it does to me, there’s a button on this website that you can click on, which makes it very easy to tell Congress you are for it.

Please do this. Your grandchildren will thank you.

John Andrews

Sag Harbor

True community spirit

To the Editor:

To those who turned out to vote in the Fire Commissioner’s election, I’d like to thank each and every one of you.

The election showed the Island at its best, caring for each other and expressing a true community spirit.

Thanks again.

Greg Sulahian

Shelter Island

Peace

To the Editor:

Psalms 27:3 — “My heart shall not fear; I will remain confident.”

I am very grateful for the opportunity to run for Fire Commissioner on Shelter Island. I want to thank everyone who participated, particularly the voters, the civil servants, the firemen and my worthy opponent.

I am not proud that I ran, but proud how I ran. I ran a clean election and I learned a lot. I put a good message out about fostering brotherhood and coming together for community. I have conducted myself with a perfectly clean conscience before God until this day. I hope my actions demonstrate that democracy reigns, that the district has the people behind them and that the youth are inspired to get involved.

Going forward, all I ask of the people is that they act in good faith, act for truth and act for peace. It is not easy to put yourself out there. I only campaigned for five days, yet I faced slander, libel, fake news and violence.

For those who know me best, I am a turn-the-other-cheek kind of guy who knows how to roll with the punches. In the face of those who tear us apart, go forth and do good anyway.

I am a Roman Catholic, the son of Roman Catholics; I am on trial for the hope in resurrection of the dead.

Let us rest now and move forward as one. Let us spend the holidays with the ones we cherish most and be satisfied with them. Let us come together as a community for hope, peace, joy and love.

Peace be with you.

Scott G. Sivco

Shelter Island

