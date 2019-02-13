Single car accident on North Ferry Road

A vehicle failed to negotiate a curve on North Ferry Road just south of West Neck Road about 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Shelter Island Police and Fire department personnel responded to the scene and the car was hoisted on a flatbed truck.

Traffic was stopped in both directions for about 20 minutes and then delayed further while oil from the vehicle was cleaned up from the roadway.

Information is not yet available on whether anyone was injured.

A full report will follow as soon as information is available.

Comments

comments