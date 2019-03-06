Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Glorian Devereux Dorsey

Glorian Devereux Dorsey died peacefully in Seattle, Washington on February 26, 2019, following a severe stroke two weeks prior. She was 85 years old.

Glorian is survived by her children, James Dorsey II of Jupiter, Florida and Deborah Blue of Seattle, Washington. She was preceded in death by her daughter Rebecca Dorsey Shavelson of Sea Cliff, New York.

Also surviving Glorian, affectionately called “Gogo,” are her beloved 10 grandchildren: Aria Shavelson, Logan Blue, Marlee Blue, James Blue, Mercer Shavelson, James Dorsey, Spencer Dorsey, Annabelle Blue, Natalia Dorsey, and Benjamin “Finn” Blue. She also leaves behind devoted sons in-law Paul Shavelson and Jesse Blue, and daughter in-law Natalia Dorsey.

Glorian was born on December 7, 1933 in Queens, New York. Raised in Manhasset, New York, she went on to graduate from Radcliffe College in 1955 with a degree in English. While she was there, Glorian met her former husband, Dr. James Henderson Dorsey MD, who survives her.

Her professional career began with teaching middle school in Baltimore. She went on to work in both public and private sectors, including being the Public Relations Director for the Baltimore Sun, and the State of Maryland.

Her family and friends remember Glorian as energetic, intelligent, curious and loving. Her passions included reading, art, music, theater and cooking. She was an expert conversationalist, with an interest in the details of everyone’s story.

She was a dedicated grandmother and was involved in each one of her grandchildren’s lives.

Glorian raised her family just outside of Baltimore, Maryland. There they spent many years in the countryside riding horses and raising an assortment of animals. Throughout her life, she spent her summers at the family’s pre-Revolutionary War property, the Duvall Homestead on Shelter Island.

She was a member of the Shelter Island Historical Society and The Garden Club of Shelter Island. In her last chapter, Glorian moved out to Seattle, Washington to live with her daughter and family. She will be dearly missed by all, her family said.

Details of a memorial service will be forthcoming.

