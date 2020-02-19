What’s happening on Shelter Island the week of Feb. 20

FILE PHOTO | Hikers set out for Mashomack Point.

THIS WEEK

FND

The Shelter Island Library presents Friday Night Dialogues: Getting Organized: A Talk and Discussion with Patty Morrissey on Friday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. Organizing and lifestyle consultant Patty Morrissey will speak about a whole host of topics related to organizing, goal setting and prioritizing. Ms. Morrissey will build upon concepts discussed at an earlier workshop but this interactive session will also be useful for those who are new to the topic. Please join us for this program to help you start the New Year off well. Please register at 631-749-0042 for this program which is free to the public.

NATURE TOUR

Visit Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. for Mashomack Point: A Tour of the Katharine Ordway Wildlife Refuge. Dedicated to a visionary and generous nature lover, Mashomack Point is opened for a guided walk just once a year. We’ll explore this area’s unique woodlands, kettles, and fields, culminating with a breathtaking view of Northwest Harbor. Dress warmly.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Sylvester Manor presents “Narratives in the Making: Unearthing the Stories Within Us,” its sixth annual black history month celebration on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay St., Sag Harbor. Historical archaeologist Dr. Christopher Matthews and Cordell Reaves, historic preservation program analyst from NYS Office of Parks, will speak at the event which features panelists, a visual presentation and reception. Admission: $15 in advance; $20 at the door. Tickets available at sylvestermanor.org, 631-749-0626.

NEXT WEEK

DOWNTON ABBEY

Shelter Island Library presents a screening of “Downton Abbey” (PG) on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 12:30 p.m.

PHILOSOPHICAL FUN

The Shelter Island Library hosts a discussion group with philosophy professor Wendy Turgeon called Great Works of Philosophy on Friday, Feb. 28, at 12:30 p.m. Register: 631-749-0042.

INTERCAMBIO

Learn Spanish and English during Intercambio with Teri Piccozzi at the Shelter Island Library on Friday, Feb. 28, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Engage in conversations in both languages. Informal, not a class. Featuring light refreshments. Free.

NATURE HIKE

Visit Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. for a truck tour and short hike to discover the traces of over 200 years of Nicoll family history in the meadows. Visit the Nicoll family cemetery, find the foundations of buildings in Miss Annie Nicoll’s “Big House” and learn about the family’s lingering impacts on Mashomack’s land today.

COMING UP

BIRDING

The Mashomack Preserve birding club will gather at the Mashomack Manor House on Saturday, March 7, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Never gone birding? No problem. This is a casual meet-up open to anyone interested in learning more about local species. Coffee will be provided.

CONCERT

Sylvester Manor presents The Fretless playing two house concerts on Saturday, March 14, at 6 and 8 p.m. Hailing from Canada, The Fretless will jam in the historic Manor House music room. Winners of the 2017 Juno Award for Instrumental Album of the Year, The Fretless is a fiddle foursome playing an essential part in the emerging movement mainstreaming traditional Celtic folk music, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Admission: advance, $30; day of the show, $35.

WEAVING FOR KIDS

The Shelter Island History Center is hosting a weaving workshop with textile artist Helena Hernmarck for children ages 7 to 12 on Saturday, April 4, at 11 a.m.

In her weaving practice, Ms. Hernmarck constantly works to see beyond the colors she thinks she sees in a design to get to the colors she actually sees. She then interprets these colors using skeins of wool in her wool wall, combining the strands into colorful bundles, and then weaving them into her tapestries.

In this workshop, participants will ‘do the real thing’ in reverse. They will interpret the colors in a wool skein onto paper using a variety of artist’s tools including crayons and watercolors. In the process, they will get to know, though touch and sight, the special qualities of the wool Helena uses in her tapestries, and learn to see the intricacies of color. Fee: $25. Space is limited and online registration will be available until Wenesday, March 25 at shelterislandhistorical.org/hernmarckkidsworkshop.

After March 25 call the office at 631-749-0025 to check availability.

ACROSS THE MOAT

FILMS

The Manhattan Film Institute

returns with free films at the Greenport Theatre.

Feb. 22:

6:30 p.m.: “Spirited Away” (PG)

7 p.m.: “Breaking Away” (PG-13)

Feb. 29:

6:30 p.m.: “The Lion King” (PG)

7 p.m.: “Juno” (PG-13)

March 7:

6:30 p.m.: “March of the Penguins” (G)

7 p.m.: “Do the Right Thing” (R)

March 14:

6:30 p.m.: “Fantastic Mr. Fox” (PG)

7 p.m.: “Some Like it Hot” (PG)

March 21:

6:30 p.m.: “Moana” (PG)

7 p.m.: “Jerry Maguire” (R)

March 28:

6:30 p.m.: “Toy Story” (G)

7 p.m.: “Double Indemnity” (NR)